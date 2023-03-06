NobelBiz’s Webinar Series welcomes Puja Amin, Eric Troutman, and Dan Greenwell to talk about Outbound Compliance
Outbound Compliance Survival Kit: What you need to know to stay Compliant and Profitable
Lead generation, as we know it, could come to an end around express written consent! ”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz just released a new live roundtable with experts invited to talk about one of the most important aspects in the contact center space: outbound compliance. The dialogue was held between:
— Eric J. Troutman
Eric Troutman, Founder of Troutman Firm and the Czar of TCPAWorld.com - one of the country’s prominent class action defense lawyers. He is nationally recognized in Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) litigation and compliance. He has served as lead defense counsel in more than 500 national TCPA class actions and has litigated thousands of individual TCPA cases in his role as national strategic litigation counsel for call center operators, lead providers, retailers, banks, and finance companies. He frequently advocates before the FCC for TCPA sanity and helps industry participants build TCPA-compliant processes, policies, and systems.
Puja Amin, Co-Founder of Troutman firm - one of the best-known names in the marketing legal world, attorney Puja J. Amin—known as “Queenie”— made her mark as corporate counsel for one of the nation’s largest mortgage originators, where she oversaw the company’s entire enterprise marketing machinery. More recently, Puja served as general counsel for one of the best-known digital marketing companies on the planet. Today she works alongside the Czar leveraging her vast experience and no-nonsense approach to aid the firm’s clients with their litigation and compliance needs.
Dan Greenwell, Chief Financial Officer at Customer Dynamics. With over 35 years of business experience, Dan has held executive positions of CEO and CFO for several public companies. He has led international organizations and consistently viewed IT as a strategic resource. While in his role as CFO, Dan assisted in the transformation of IT departments to embrace current technology for sales and customer service with a view to improving customer experiences and profitability.
Michael McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz, with more than 24 years running global operations for both outsourcing and internal companies, in different verticals, from Fundraising, Collections, Telecom, Lead generation, and Travel.
The discussion was moderated by Bradley Butler, Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz, a highly-skilled professional with more than ten years of experience in the contact center technology space.
The 22nd episode of the NobelBiz thoroughly built Webinar Series was streamed live on Thursday, March 2nd at 1 pm EST | 10 am PST. The episode can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website.
The goal of this dialogue was to help the audience understand the actual legal environment for contact centers, what to expect in the upcoming period, and how to mitigate the fast-changing regulatory context while doing their business.
Watch the entire episode on-demand to learn about:
🗸 “The PhoneBurner Odyssey” – what are the lessons for carriers and dialing platforms providers
🗸 Understanding the regulatory context – rules & regulations going into effect in 2023:
The mini-TCPA series
Rules on text/SMS and other communications channels
🗸 Understanding an ATDS in the TCPA landscape
ATDS versus Human Selection
🗸 Understanding the concept of personal liability for non-compliance
🗸 How can contact centers survive and thrive in the fast-changing regulatory environment.
