Headstrong Project Receives $500,000 Funding from The USAA Foundation, Inc. to Support Mental Health Care for Veterans
At Headstrong, we are committed to providing the highest quality mental health care to veterans and their families, and we are incredibly grateful to USAA for their generous support.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Headstrong Project, a leading mental health care organization dedicated to providing high-quality care to veterans and their families, has announced that it has received a $500,000 grant from The USAA Foundation, Inc. The funding will support and expand Headstrong's mission of providing evidence-based care to veterans suffering from trauma-related sequelae and comorbid conditions, including suicidality.
"Veterans are at a heightened risk for suicidal behavior and suicide mortality, with veterans dying by suicide at approximately 1.5 times the rate of non-veteran adults," said Amy M. Williams, PhD, and Chief Clinical Officer with Headstrong. "At Headstrong, we are committed to providing the highest quality mental health care to veterans and their families, and we are incredibly grateful to USAA for their generous support."
Since its inception, Headstrong has been at the forefront of pioneering a unique care model for veterans, with a focus on delivering care that is accessible, evidence-based, and outcomes-driven. With a network of over 280 military-informed, trauma-trained, private practice clinicians, Headstrong brings care directly to the client, minimizing wait times and providing seamless care coordination to maximize program utilization, outcomes, treatment adherence, and client retention.
”We understand the gravity of veteran mental health and suicide prevention programming and support,” said Justin Schmitt, AVP of Corporate Responsibility at USAA. “The Headstrong Project’s mission aligns with our philanthropic strategy to support through evidence-based care and we’re hopeful that organizations like Headstrong and others will help combat this critical issue in our country.”
According to a recent RAND report, Headstrong's care model incorporates the four standards of high-quality care for veterans with PTSD and substance use: veteran-centered, accessible, evidence-based, and includes outcomes monitoring. Treatment is provided on an outpatient basis and, beyond individual psychotherapy, can incorporate family and couples interventions, psychiatric care, and neurofeedback.
Headstrong's commitment to providing high-quality mental health care to veterans has never been more important. With veterans at heightened risk for suicidal behavior and suicide mortality, the organization's mission is critical to ensuring that our nation's heroes receive the care they need and deserve.
About The Headstrong Project
The Headstrong Project is a non-profit mental health organization providing confidential, barrier-free, and stigma-free PTSD treatment to our veterans, service members, and family connected to their care.
Our goal is to help our clients "Triumph Over Trauma.” by providing them with effective mental health treatment.
Headstrong’s network of clinical trauma specialists provide individualized, evidence-based outpatient care to our clients. To learn more visit theheadstrongproject.org.
