NEREN MLS taps RE-Target® to grow engagement, targeted advertising and revenue
NEREN serving over 11,000 real estate professionals, has selected RE-Target® to enhance engagement with its resources and regional home service businesses.
RE-Target helps us deliver key information to our users and facilitates subscriber connections with industry-related businesses to help drive a healthy regional real estate ecosystem.”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New England Real Estate Network (NEREN), serving more than 11,000 real estate professionals throughout a seven-state region, has selected RE-Target® by SavvyCard® to enhance engagement with MLS-provided resources and regional real estate home service businesses.
— Chad Jacobson, NEREN CEO
RE-Target is a communications program that delivers targeted messaging and advertising within an MLS or member dashboard, offering an alternative channel to reach agents where they are most active. This new channel improves engagement with internal and affiliate resources while generating meaningful non-dues revenue. NEREN will deploy RE-Target on its Relevate SSO Dashboard to create a robust opportunity for its regional and local businesses to reach real estate professionals where they work every day.
“Identifying products and services that will enhance our subscribers’ ability to be successful is a top priority at NEREN,” said Chad Jacobson, NEREN CEO. “RE-Target checks those boxes as it helps us deliver key information to our users via our Relevate dashboard, and facilitates subscriber connections with industry-related businesses to help drive a healthy regional real estate ecosystem.”
“RE-Target is designed to help associations and MLSs meet their engagement and non-dues revenue goals, and we’re looking forward to delivering results for NEREN,” said Warren Dow, GM of Real Estate at SavvyCard. “As a Vermonter and former NEREN subscriber, I know first-hand that it is the backbone of the real estate industry throughout New England. We’re thrilled to be a part of their strategy to maintain a healthy real estate industry throughout the region.”
“We’re excited to see NEREN work with our trusted partner, SavvyCard, to maximize the benefits of their Relevate SSO Dashboard, which is the center of the subscriber experience,” said Mark Richburg, Relevate CEO. “Our integration of RE-Target into the SSO dashboard drives agent and broker interaction with both NEREN and local real estate service providers.”
About NEREN:
The New England Real Estate Network (NEREN), soon to be known as PrimeMLS, provides multiple listing service (MLS) in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), we service members and operate the public websites: www.neren.com and commercial.neren.com.
About Relevate:
Relevate (formerly MMSI) combines the latest advancements in association management systems and dashboard design with more than four decades of real estate industry experience to serve over 550,000 real estate professionals. With solutions for associations and multiple listing services, plus the industry's most innovative single sign-on software, Relevate is the industry leader in real estate membership management. Learn more about its core products Relevate AMS, Relevate for MLS, Relevate SSO and Relevate CFO at letsrelevate.com.
About SavvyCard®:
SavvyCard® is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that utilizes aggregated client data to automatically generate customized web applications (called “SavvyCards”) for companies, products and business professionals. SavvyCards are currently used by over 200,000 business professionals to automate and enhance their digital marketing and lead generation efforts. When SavvyCard’s flagship software, SavvyCard for Real Estate and SavvyCard for Affiliates is combined with RE-Target®, Associations and MLSs have broad visibility into communication performance, member engagement, and overall return on investment for member services.
