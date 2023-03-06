Natural Resource Commission to meet March 9 in Des Moines

DES MOINES – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., March 9, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor, north conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the March 9 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item) *Contract with Waste Connections of Iowa, Inc. – Waste Management Services, Gull Point State Park Complex *Contract with Audas Supply Co. – Waste Management Services, Rock Creek State Park *Contract with MLS Landscape and Design, Inc., Herbicide Application and Hydro Seeding Prairie on North Shoreline of Silver Lake *Public Land Management Projects *Contract with Windstream – Fiber Optic Line Burial and Internet Service at Red Haw State Park Fish and Wildlife Station

Approve Minutes of Feb. 9 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

*Contract with Waste Connections of Iowa, Inc. – Waste Management Services, Gull Point State Park Complex

*Contract with Audas Supply Co. – Waste Management Services, Rock Creek State Park

Contract with Miles Schulte-Understory Tree Planting at Volga River State Recreation Area

Notice of Intended Action- Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents

*Contract with MLS Landscape and Design, Inc., Herbicide Application and Hydro Seeding Prairie on North Shoreline of Silver Lake

Public Land Acquisition Projects

Leo Grau Management Area, Buena Vista County

Little Lost Island Lake/Dewey’s Pasture Wildlife Management Area, Clay County

*Public Land Management Projects Chapter 18 Lease, Clayton County – Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. Chapter 18 Lease, Dickinson County – Daniel Hommel Chapter 18 Lease, Scott County – Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend, LLC Chapter 18 Lease, Scott County – Magellan Pipeline Company Chapter 18 Lease, Allamakee County – S&S Rentals, Inc. Chapter 18 Lease, Dickinson County – Tallgrass Apartments, LLC Chapter 18 Lease, Muscatine County – Rowell Chemical Corporation 28-E Management Agreement, Wapsi River Mitigation Site, Bremer County – Iowa Department of Transportation

Construction – Small Projects

Fairport Fisheries Management Area – Concrete Footings

Little Sioux Wildlife Area – Creek Crossings Reconfiguration and Repair

Little Sioux Delta Access – Remove and Replace Boat Ramp

Construction-Large Projects

Ledges and Pine Lake State Park – Sign Installation

Backbone and Pikes Peak State Park – Sign Installation

Contract with the Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Iowa – Archeological and Architectural Investigations

*Contract with Windstream – Fiber Optic Line Burial and Internet Service at Red Haw State Park Fish and Wildlife Station

Administrative Law Judge Proposed Decision Review (DIA No. 23DNRL0003) – in the Matter of Stuart Hagen

General Discussion

Next meeting, April 13, in Des Moines

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc