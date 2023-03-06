MEDIA ADVISORY: Cherry Blossom Trees Are Blooming at the U.S. National Arboretum

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cherry trees at the U.S. National Arboretum (USNA) are beginning to bloom! Spring bloom times for the flowering cherry trees are determined by many factors, including winter temperatures and length of daylight. Due to the extraordinary genetic diversity of the Arboretum’s flowering cherry collection, some trees began blooming in early March, while others only really start to shine in April. So, visit the USNA, where there’s plenty of space, and always a new flowering cherry tree to see throughout its 451 acres.

WHEN: March 6, 2023 – Late April 2023

WHERE: U.S. National Arboretum, 3501 New York Avenue, NE Washington, DC 20002

The U.S. National Arboretum is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and is home to over 1000 flowering cherry trees, some of which share genetics with the Tidal Basin cherry trees.

The USNA’s outside grounds are open daily to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking is free. Vehicles may only enter from the New York Avenue gate after 2 pm on weekdays. High visitation may necessitate traffic restrictions, details will be posted at www.usna.usda.gov.

Visitors are required to follow all posted guidelines designed to maximize the safety and health of all visitors and employees.

Autumn Canaday, Public Affairs Specialist, USDA-ARS, Phone: 202.669.5480

The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $20 of economic impact.

Autumn Canaday USDA-ARS 202.669.5480 Autumn.Canaday@usda.gov