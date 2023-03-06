Healthcare API Market Size to Increase at USD 309.86 MN by 2032

The global healthcare API market size was accounted for USD 218.41 million in 2022 and it is expected to increase at USD 309.86 million by 2032. North America region has accounted revenue share of over 36.5% in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the healthcare API market is expanding at a registered CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The focus on generating profitability and revenue from the healthcare industry will support the upcoming healthcare API market. However, the increased likelihood of data breaches could hinder the expansion of the industry in the coming years.



In addition, the novel coronavirus widespread is straining healthcare systems in several countries. As the number of infected people rises dramatically around the world, medical staff are under tremendous strain which fevers the growth of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Focusing on infected patients is critical, resulting in a surge in the need for API in healthcare due to strict government regulations. These factors are proving to be the growth drivers of the healthcare API market.

Report Highlights

By service insight: Based on service, the market is divided into remote patient monitoring, payment, HER access, appointments, and wearable medical devices. The EHR access segment is holding the largest revenue share of over 32% in 2022. Due to the easy management of data of all types of diseases and maintenance of the track.

By deployment model insight: Based on the deployment model, the market is categorized into cloud-based API, and on premise-based API. The cloud-based API dominates the market with revenue share of 81.50% in 2022.

By end-use insights: Based on end-use, the market is segmented into patients, healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and vendors. Healthcare providers dominate the healthcare API market in 2022 with revenue share 48.6% due to growing vendor initiatives in the application sectors and the adaptation of new techniques to simplify the work and increase the speed of patient curing.





Market Size in 2032 USD 309.86 Million North America Revenue Share 36.5% in 2022 EHR Access Segment Share 32% in 2022 Cloud-based Segment Share 81.50% in 2022 Healthcare Providers Segment Share 48.6% in 2022

Market Dynamics Healthcare API Market:

Market Driver: A growing public as well as private sector initiatives in healthcare

The public and private sectors both are taking efforts to serve better in the field of healthcare. Also, the improved disease diagnosis processes and advancement of technology are helping the growth of the market.

Market Restraint: Internet services in the rural areas

The maintenance of health records is transferred to the doctors, organizations, and patients with API but it completely depends on the internet for sharing with each other which is suppressing the growth of the market. Additionally, the less connectivity to the internet in rural areas and less literacy rate may hamper the market growth.

Market Opportunity: Rising chronic diseases as well as the elderly population

The ageing population and the increasing prevalence of many chronic diseases, such as chronic respiratory diseases, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, stroke, cancer, and others, are the main factors propelling the market's expansion. For instance, according to the NCBI, chronic diseases account for 43% of all diseases and 60% of all fatalities globally.

According to the WHO, non-communicable disorders affect individuals of all ages, territories, and countries (NCDs). For instance, according to the United Nations' World Population Ageing 2020 Database, there'll be 1.5 billion senior people globally by 2050, up from 727 million in 2020. For growing diseases in every age of the population need to maintain a track record and then with the help of API it benefits the end-user and boosts the market.

Market Challenge: Maintaining a record of all disease categories

The increasing health issues with the changing lifestyle and unhealthy diet planning are the growth factors for the number of diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that the biggest cause of death worldwide is chronic disease. In 2019, ischemic heart disease was the sole cause of 8.89 million fatalities. The most lethal cancer in the world, lung cancer will cause 1.79 million deaths in 2020. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest type of cancer, after liver and stomach cancer. The number of diabetics worldwide in 2021 was 537 million. That number is expected to grow until at least the year 2045.

The projected number of diabetics is expected to reach 783 million by that time. By 2045, the incidence of diabetes is expected to reach about 12 percent due to an increase in the number of diabetics. Furthermore, based on the record provided by the WHO organization the number of diseases is growing in many types, and with these diseases, the history of all patients should be maintained by the API and it may update on the basis of categories and regular basis.

Covid-19 impact on Healthcare API Market

COVID-19 has positively affected the healthcare API market in the analysis period. Emerging healthcare and IT industries in the market helped generate revenue in the pre-covid as well as post covid periods. Also, the increasing public initiatives toward healthcare and the benefits of technology are the growth factors of the healthcare API market.

Key Developments in the Marketplace:

Apple and Allscripts, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHRs), partnered in August 2019. In order for Apple consumers to see their data for healthcare from Allscripts in a single location in the iOS Health app, even if it originates from numerous healthcare providers, the relationship allowed Apple's Health Records technology to connect with Allscripts' platform and devices.

MuleSoft, a Salesforce firm, announced its partnership with Veeva Systems in August 2019. Veeva Vault’s MuleSoft Connector was introduced by Veeva. Together, the companies hoped to streamline and simplify the process of connecting Veeva Vault products with other life science enterprise software businesses. Veeva's track record of innovation for shared Salesforce clients served as the foundation for this product integration.

An MOU was struck by Practo in June 2019 with the national association of family physicians and the Academy of Family Physicians India (AFPI), a separate academic field. The businesses planned to cooperate in order to promote greater awareness of and adoption of digital healthcare technology. Practo functioned as AFPI's partner in digital healthcare, and the two organisations have been collaborating on the topics of ongoing education and professional growth in digital healthcare services for all AFPI-affiliated doctors.

A partnership between AllScripts and Ephraim McDowell Health was announced in March 2019. The goal of the agreement was to improve FollowMyHealth, a patient portal application. The improvements aimed to create a more comprehensive patient engagement technology experience. While the existing patient portal concept is helpful for establishing patient data access and enabling secure direct messaging with patients and doctors, Allscripts and Ephraim McDowell Health intend to develop a comprehensive patient experience.

Microsoft and Redox, a startup that creates an information technology platform, began working together in February 2019. The partnership was centred on safe, two-way data interchange with provider organisations' electronic health record (EHR) systems that adhere to the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard. Clinicians and caregivers are able to effortlessly share patient data via the Microsoft Teams platform and input data into the EHR as a result.





Market Segmentation

By Service

Remote Patient Monitoring

Payment

EHR Access

Appointments

Wearable Medical Devices





By Deployment Model

Cloud-Based API

On Premise-Based API

By End-Use

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Vendors

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa





