Elev8 New Media to Sponsor the 2023 Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, CA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 35th Annual Roth Conference, held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California on March 12-14, 2023.



This year's event will bring together over 400 public and private businesses from multiple industries, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Health & Wellness, Agriculture Technology (AgTech), Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Technology and Sustainability/Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). Through 1-on-1 and group meetings, as well as analyst-selected fireside chats and thematic industry panels, the conference will provide an opportunity for companies to present their companies to Roth’s select group of investors.

“At Elev8 New Media, we are passionate about delivering innovative strategies and solutions that help our clients reach their business and PR objectives and we are excited to support our clients at the Roth Conference,” commented Mrs. Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. “We are thrilled to return as a sponsor and look forward to further elevating our clients’ success during the event.”

To request a personal meeting with the Elev8 New Media team at Roth, contact info@elev8newmedia.com or stop by Elev8 New Media’s booth.

For more information about the 35th Annual Roth Conference, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is award-winning boutique public and media relations agency that has secured thousands of earned media placements for our clients, including in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, Cheddar, Fox Business, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily and more (all earned coverage, not paid). This is in addition to trade publications and local media. We help companies strategically communicate by transforming their work into captivating stories that kindle monumental growth. Our public relations and social media teams strive to build strong relationships with our clients and the media while providing creative social strategies to meet their business objectives.



For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com.

About Roth MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, please visit https://www.roth.com/.

Contact Information

Jessica Starman, MBA

info@elev8newmedia.com

www.elev8newmedia.com