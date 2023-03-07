IP Geo-Location Service Market Expanding at a Healthy 11.6% CAGR, To Reach a Value of 252.3 Million by 2027
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global IP Geo-Location Service Market to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (OTT Content Providers, Online Retailer, Gaming Operators) by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise, ) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The IP Geo-Location Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 121.6 Million at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 130.7 Million.
IP Geo-Location Service Market Overview
IP Geolocation API is basically services that provide data about the location of people to visit your website. The service offers you a detailed address that includes Country, State, location coordinates, zip codes, time zones, etc. Geolocation concerns the privacy of various users, thus the users are first asked for their permission. With these services, IP Geolocation API users can provide better offerings to their visitors depending on their region.
IP Geo-Location Service Market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Rising Online Financial Frauds are a Major Concern
IP Geo-Location Service Market - Competition Analysis
The global IP Geo-Location Service market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Google Cloud (United States), IP2Location (Malaysia), Ipstack (United States), Ipapi (United States), MaxMind, Inc. (United States), Neustar, Inc. (United States), ATTOM Data Solutions (United States), Pajat Solutions Ltd. (Finland), MapData Services (Australia), SafeGraph Inc. (United States)
IP Geo-Location Service Market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in IP Geo-Location Service market. According to our research, the region will account for 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Rising Online Financial Frauds are a Major Concern.
What key data is demonstrated in this IP Geo-Location Service market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IP Geo-Location Service market between 2023 and 2028
Precise estimation of the size of the IP Geo-Location Service market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IP Geo-Location Service market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of IP Geo-Location Service Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- IP Geo-Location Service Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- IP Geo-Location Service Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- IP Geo-Location Service Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- IP Geo-Location Service Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- IP Geo-Location Service Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
