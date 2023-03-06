LA LINDA WINES SHINE AT U.S. DEBUT IN MIAMI
The new portfolio from Bodega Luigi Bosca engaged thousands of consumers at the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival
We are delighted at the response to these balanced, expressive and approachable wines and we couldn’t have hoped for a better reception as we launch La Linda in the important American market.”MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La Linda launched a collection of smooth, vibrant and approachable wines at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami. The brand was sampled for the first time by consumers in the U.S. Thousands of people were given the opportunity to taste the new La Linda Torrontés, Malbec and Red Blend at the Grand Tasting Village, one of the highlights of the SOBEWFF weekend, which is hosted by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits since its inception 22 years ago.
“We were delighted to have Bodega Luigi Bosca’s new La Linda wines join the many wine and spirits brands that support the South Beach Wine & Food Festival,” said Roberto Meli, the company’s International Sales Director. “This festival was the perfect way to introduce our product to a wide variety of customers who truly appreciate the joy of great food and wine.”
La Linda’s U.S. portfolio consists of four varietals which stand out for their intensity, freshness, and aromatic purity, while adhering to Bodega Luigi Bosca's winemaking philosophy. La Linda's core is in Mendoza, and its name, which means “The Beautiful”, is inspired by the exceptional beauty of the local landscapes. The vineyards are surrounded by the mountain range, which is an ideal setting for crafting fruity wines which exude varietal character in aromas and flavors. They are clean, direct wines crafted to create moments of daily enjoyment and the sharing of experiences with friends and family. The winemaking process is overseen by Belén Rodriguez, La Linda's Winemaker who summarizes: “ La Linda conveys precisely what I look for in a wine: varietal expression and purity.”
Following South Beach, La Linda headed to the West Coast to host a lively, upscale picnic near the beach at the annual VIBE Conference for chain and hotel beverages and suppliers. The brand believes on-premise sales will help drive interest and awareness, particularly by-the glass offerings.
“We are delighted at the response to these balanced, expressive and approachable wines,” said Meli. “We couldn’t have hoped for a better reception as we launch La Linda in the important American market.”
Wine Tasting Notes:
La Linda Torrontés: On the nose, intense aromas of white flowers, citrus, and herbal notes like lavender and pine. Expressive and richly-scented on the palate. A crisp, vibrant, straightforward, and unctuous wine, with a clear varietal character and a delicious, lingering citrus aftertaste.
La Linda Malbec: Very expressive aromas, reminiscent of red fruit, like cherry and strawberry, with a touch of spice. Clean and unctuous on the palate, with light tannins. A smooth, juicy, crisp, full-bodied wine, with a pleasant mouthfeel, great varietal character, and a very delightful finish.
La Linda Red Blend: Great expression of red and black fresh fruit, such as plum and blackberry, as well as herbal and spicy notes create a really intriguing blend to discover. Smooth, crisp, and juicy on the palate, with a lingering and luscious finish.
La Linda Chardonnay: Harmonious and highly expressive fresh fruity aromas on the nose, such as peach and pear. A refreshing and balanced palate. A wine with personality and full body, energetic on the palate due to its firm acidity, yet expressive, and with a delightful and lingering aftertaste.
La Linda wines retail for $15 a bottle. For more information visit: www.pacific-hwy.com/lalinda, www.lalinda.com and @lalindavinos on Instagram.
