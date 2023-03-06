Futrli by Sage expands to Canada one year after UK acquisition

TORONTO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces the market expansion of accountant advisory management software, Futrli by Sage, to Canada. Futrli enables better visibility on prediction forecasting, forming a crucial element of the tools for accountants spanning proposal to advisory services.



This announcement marks the first market expansion for Futrli after Sage acquired the UK-based software in May 2022. The strategic move follows the launch of Sage for Accountants in Canada at the end of last year. It aims to help accountants by combining workflows across their practice in one place.

Improving Accountancy Productivity

Saving just a few minutes on day-to-day tasks, customers have increased productivity by 34% because of Futrli.

The capabilities of the product include performance insights for past, present and future; customizable dashboards with multiple data set reporting and three-way forecasting to better understand profit impacts on cash flow and business value. Seeing the impact of every future payment on cash flow at a quick glance, will empower accountants to stay agile and increase productivity levels. For better planning, practices can track actuals against budget, forecast and scenarios. Accountants also can recommend best timings for recruitment through the HR forecasting feature.

Helen Cockle, Chief Operating Officer, Futrli, said, "We're absolutely thrilled to launch Futrli to the Canadian market. We've been supporting accountants and small businesses for nearly a decade and supported over 100k businesses globally. This marks the next step of our partnership with Sage, in our goal to continue supporting accountants. Our intelligent forecasting means practices have more time for value-add client conversations. Focusing more on human-led advisory to support their clients and grow their businesses."

Mark Hickman, Managing Director of Sage in Canada, adds, "Bringing Futrli to Canada will have significant industry impact for accountants in the region. They are rethinking workflows and are working against the clock to stay in line with regulatory guidelines. When firms add Futrli to their service offering, they can provide clients with more strategic high-level forecasting at a quicker pace. As a result, practices can spend more time growing and increasing profits."

Futrli is agnostic with Sage Accounting and other accounting solutions in market. For more information on Sage's commitment to helping accountants plan for the future of their practices please visit https://www.sage.com/en-ca/accountants/ .

