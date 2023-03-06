FirstService Residential Welcomes Wright's Point HOA to its South Carolina Portfolio

Local Community Association Management Leader Signs New Contract

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to Wright's Point Homeowners Association in Port Royal, South Carolina.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wright's Point to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."

Wright's Point will include 64 single-family waterfront homes at full build-out. The high-end community also boasts a community dock and is within an hour's drive of Hilton Head Island.

"The board was looking for a company that could bring their community to the next level," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "They needed a management partner like FirstService Residential that could bring their expertise to strongly define roles within the community to impact the association's success."

~ http://www.fsresidential.com ~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,600 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/firstservice_residential_welcomes_wrights_point_hoa_to_its_south_carolina_portfolio/prweb19191158.htm