ROTH MKM to Host 35th Annual Roth Conference from March 12-14 in Dana Point, California
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com, will host its 35th Annual Conference on March 12-14, 2023, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, CA.
The annual Roth Conference offers companies an extraordinary platform for relationship building with both existing and prospective institutional investors. Following its recent acquisition of MKM Partners, ROTH MKM looks forward to introducing the conference setting to many new employees and their clients.
"Our conferences have always been relationship-driven, enabling emerging growth companies from a broad range of industries to meet and interact with interested investors," said Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH MKM. "I am sure that our new MKM network will help make the conference even more productive than in the past. We welcome them and I hope to meet as many new attendees as possible."
This year's conference will feature senior executives from approximately 400 public companies spanning a wide variety of sectors, including Agtech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and live entertainment.
In addition to the highly praised panels and fireside chats with ROTH MKM's research analysts, the conference will also feature some discussions by industry experts including:
-Michael Darda, ROTH MKM's Chief Economist and Market Strategist will talk about The Macro-Economic Framework for 2023.
-Jim Furey, Partner of Furey Research Partners, will present a Macro Economic Special Presentation entitled "The Coming Small-Cap Decade – Why They Should Rise & Outperform".
-Dr David Karow, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Human Longevity, Inc will talk about The New Frontier of Healthy Aging - Making Sense of Wellness Innovation.
All presentations, fireside chats and panels can be found HERE.
Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH MKM, said, "I look forward to my initial conference as CEO of the combined firm. MKM is excited to be a part of this tremendous event and to share in the Roth Conference Experience".
Sunday, March 12, attendees will be able to participate in any of the scheduled athletic activities, which will benefit CAF - Challenged Athletes Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
Athletic activities this year will include:
Roth Ride - a fully supported 40-mile out and back scenic group bike ride along the California coastline led by local ride experts.
Roth Outdoor Cycle - Join us to experience a workout like no other with a fun and challenging CycleBar Cycle session on the beautiful Pacific Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton.
Roth Yoga - a powerful yoga class hosted by YogaSix.
Roth Tennis - play in a round-robin doubles tennis draw.
The funds raised through the CAF and ROTH MKM partnership also support the Duane Roth Memorial Fund, created to remember the legacy of Duane, which funds grants to challenged athletes so they can participate in the sports they love. To date, Roth has raised more than $1.5 million for CAF. For registration and donation information, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth
Monday, March 13, will feature ROTH MKM's Private Consumer Day and Emerging Brand Showcase sponsored by Perkins Coie.
Additionally the following panels and special presentations will take place:
- E&P ESG: Carbon Capture Efforts and what are the regulatory hurdles?; New Natural Gas Processing Technology
- Advertising in a Recession Panel: Q&A Session Featuring Digital Brands & Agencies
- Supply Chain Issues in the E&P Space – Are there constraints to production growth
- State of the SPAC Market: Trends, Challenges & Solutions for New Public Companies – sponsored by Loeb & Loeb LLP
- The Solar Outlook for 2023 & Beyond
- Amazon Vs. E-Commerce: A Post-Pandemic Tipping Point Coming Up?
- Helping Farmers Do More with Less
- U.S. iGaming Outlook from a B2B Perspective
- Can best in-class technical/operational expertise be applied outside of the U.S. successfully?
- Millennial vs. Gen Z Spending Habits
- AG Biologicals and Gene Editing
- RX3 Growth Panel: The Power of Influence in Investing
- How Are Assets Being Valued Today? Who Is Lending Money and How?
- Cannabis Financing
- Outlook for Natural Gas, does LNG provide a floor in pricing?
- Ridesharing At Crossroads: Secular vs. Cyclical Factors Going Ahead
Tuesday, March 14, will feature several panels including:
- Capital Markets Update – Sponsored by Sullivan & Worcester
- ESG – Top Trends to Watch For – Sponsored by Baker McKenzie
- Roadmap to Uplisting - When, Where and How? – Sponsored by Pryor Cashman LLP
- The New Frontier of Healthy Aging - Making Sense of Wellness Innovation
- AI: Investing Themes Beyond Chat GPT
- IPO Readiness – Sponsored by Lowenstein Sandler
- Ag - Circular Economy
At this year's Roth Conference – ROTH MKM is dedicated to working towards a more sustainable future notably through the following highlights:
The conference host hotel, The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel, is committed to creating an unparalleled guest experience while growing their efforts to conserve and protect global natural resources.
Conference participants can join an ESG Panel – on Top Trends To Watch for - on Tuesday - March 14th at 9:00 am in Salon 3 - Green Track – Sponsored by Baker McKenzie. This panel will cover topics such as ESG reporting, compliance and upcoming SEC climate disclosure rulings among other ESG themes.
In partnership with the 35th Annual Roth Conference, Socialsuite has prepared a short survey on ESG.
Additional sustainability sponsors include FLOW Beverages, NGO Sustainability Inc, Green Power Motor Company and DMC Global.
There will be evening entertainment on both nights. Sunday evening's theme is PINK and Monday night features "Ibiza Nights".
AGENDA
SUNDAY | MARCH 12, 2023
|7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|CAF Athletic Activities
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|Pre-Conference Registration
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Live Entertainment
MONDAY | MARCH 13, 2023
|6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Conference Registration & Exhibits
|6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Morning Coffee
|7 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
|One-on-One/Small Group Meetings
|8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Private Emerging Brand Showcase and Cocktail Reception
|6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Live Entertainment
TUESDAY | MARCH 14, 2023
|6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Conference Registration & Exhibits
|6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Morning Coffee
|7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|One-on-One/Small Group Meetings
|8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|"March Madness" Party - Offsite - RSVP Required
All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)
For more information about the 35th Annual Roth Conference including the list of participating companies, please visit: https://www.roth.com/oc2023
Company profiles provided by b2i digital.
IBN profiles share additional perspective.
About ROTH MKM
ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.
