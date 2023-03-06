Submit Release
RADI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the proposed buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. RADI ("Radius") on behalf of the Company's investors. 

On March 1, 2023, Radius disclosed that it would be acquired by private investment entities EQT Active Core Infrastructure ("EQT") and Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP") at a price of $15.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Radius' shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Radius investors will be receiving sufficient payment for their RADI shares, as the proposed $15.00 per share buyout price is at a significant discount to the Company's 52-week high price of $16.52 per share.

Radius investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/radius-global-infrastructure/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

