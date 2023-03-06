Submit Release
GISetc: Educational Technology Consultants Recognized as an Esri Cornerstone Partner for 20 Years of Commitment to Esri and ArcGIS Technology

Roseville, California – March 6, 2023, GISetc a division of Critical Think Inc. was recognized as a Cornerstone Partner at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4–6, 2023. This acknowledgment was presented to Critical Think Inc./GISetc for their long-term commitment to Esri and the GIS community. Cornerstone Partner recognition is given to organizations that have participated in the Esri Partner Network (EPN) for 20 years while demonstrating a consistent focus on helping customers succeed through the adoption of ArcGIS technology.

 GISetc, an award-winning Esri Education Business Partner, provides cutting-edge GIS professional development, curriculum, publications, and support to K-12 and post-secondary schools, educators, and students.

“GISetc is pleased to be recognized by Esri as a Cornerstone Partner. Our goal is to advance education, improve quality of curricula, contribute authentic research and learning projects, and to provide training and skill development in an atmosphere of discovery.” – Anita Palmer, President, GISetc

 About GISetc

GISetc has worked with Esri, National Geographic, government granting agencies, and many universities to elevate the use of GIS and geospatial technologies in the education arena. Having begun our work with Esri on the Mapping Our World curriculum team in 2001, over the years, GISetc has expanded to include its own publishing company, Carte Diem Press, for works such as GIS for Teachers, Going Places with GPS, Reading, Writing and Thinking Around the Globe, Tech-enabled Field Studies, and more. GISetc is committed to using Esri tools to advance education, improve the quality of curricula, provide authentic research and learning projects, and provide training and skill development in an atmosphere of discovery. GISetc is excited about how geospatially enabled curriculum empowers learning and transforms education. Visit us at gisetc.com.

