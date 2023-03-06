Kristin Roberts Joins Gannett as Chief Content Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Experience Leading Newsroom Initiatives and Content Strategy

Gannett Co., Inc. GCI announced today that Kristin Roberts will be joining the company on March 27 as Chief Content Officer (CCO) to drive Gannett's digital transformation and content strategy across USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network of more than 200 local publications. Roberts will ensure the work of the newsrooms creates an impactful experience that delivers a dynamic digital model for journalism and monetizes Gannett's breadth of content at a national and local level.

Roberts brings over two decades of experience to the role, most recently as the Chief Content Officer of McClatchy where she led 30 newsrooms and implemented a business model for local media that fueled audience growth in the sector at a record pace. Roberts additionally introduced strategic and tactical changes to create business categories for content.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to Team Gannett to champion innovative storytelling opportunities and develop strategic content initiatives to expand our audience and drive growth," said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With experience across national and regional publications and strong expertise with customer segmentation, we look forward to Kristin fostering the powerful stories that have cemented our journalists as industry leaders."

Prior to her role at McClatchy, Roberts served as the National Editor at POLITICO, leading the publication's groundbreaking coverage and in-depth reporting of the 2016 presidential election. Roberts also spent 13 years at Reuters covering business and economics across New York and Miami, as well as defense and foreign policy in Washington D.C. before transitioning to newsroom leadership.

"I am excited to be joining the Gannett team and supporting the newsrooms across its vast network," said Kristin Roberts, Gannett Chief Content Officer. "Together we will experiment with purpose, extend the impact of our journalism, and better serve the readers, viewers and listeners who depend on us for the highest-quality news and information. And critically, we will do it in ways that support the sustainability of local news and create the path to growth."

Roberts holds master's degrees from Georgetown University and Columbia University as well as a bachelor's degree from George Washington University.

