Women are making gains in technology industries, with Infobip leading the way

Approximately 40% of Infobip's employees are women

More than 32% of women at Infobip hold leadership positions globally

The career longevity of women at Infobip highlights the company's dedication to bridging the gender gap in tech

Global cloud communications platform Infobip celebrates International Women's Day (March 8), reaffirming its commitment to gender equity as part of its company structure and highlighting the contributions the women of Infobip have made to business strategy, go-to-market, and high-performance outcomes. Infobip honors women's significant contribution to the company's overall leadership structure, strengthening the foundational principles of gender equality on a global scale.

Infobip is a multinational corporation with Croatian roots that operates in over 70 nations and is renowned as a versatile omnichannel communications platform. At its core, the company is highly technological and primarily created by engineers. Disrupting the status quo of low female representation at engineering-focused companies, at Infobip, the volume of women in vital positions is significant and continually growing in all regions where Infobip operates. From North America to Asia, women represent between 39% and 54% of the company's workforce, with more than 43% of women working in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The representation of women in Infobip's workforces in Croatia, Latin America, and India averages around 34%.

According to Accenture's latest Resetting Tech Culture study from 2021, there are five proposed actions to be taken by tech companies looking to retain women on their teams. Among the proposals is a work environment that supports women with strategic mentors and collaboration networks among other company employees, thus providing an exciting workplace where employees are recognized for their talents, creativity, and innovation. The study reinforces that these practices should be adopted by organizations to foster further a work environment that promotes gender equity in technology companies.

At Infobip, women thrive in a work environment built on these principles. Mirela Topić, Head of People at the company in the EMEA Region, comments: "I've been at Infobip for a little over a year, and I feel that I can be who I want to be. Through my role, I can position myself and support other women in their career paths in an easy and promising way."

The situation is comparable for Giovanna Dominiquini, Sales Manager for the South Region of Latin America. "My relationship with Infobip has existed since 2017. Since then, I have been recognized for my contributions to the business in the region where I work, which shows that recognition for both men and women is valued equally in our company. I am proud to work for a company that offers the environment of equity that Infobip does," said Dominiquini.

Infobip's APAC Head of Marketing, Jessica Furtado, added, "Infobip is a company that breathes diversity of opinions and cultures. Everyone here is empowered to lead their projects, enabling them to move forward confidently and contribute their ideas. As leaders, we are committed to maintaining an environment where everyone can work together, regardless of gender, with equal opportunities and access to resources to reach their full potential. We have a culture of respect, inclusion, and collaboration, where everyone can contribute their unique skill sets and perspectives."

In North America, Kristin Syoen, Head of People Operations in the region, attests to the support she feels to transform the workplace. "As an essential part of one of the biggest global communications companies in the world, the women of Infobip continue to play a vital role in the ongoing innovations and transformations taking place in omnichannel communications. At Infobip, we are ahead of the curve – leading the industry in gender parity with women making up more than 40% of our North American operations," said Syoen.

But not just women in leadership positions stand out at Infobip. The company also offers career paths to women pursuing careers in individual roles and delivering exponential results worldwide. Such are the cases of specialists Barbara Kohut, Product Specialist for Latin America, and Ivana Topalović, Human Resources Business Partner working in Croatia.

"My work has a direct impact on the company's core business. Knowing in-depth about Infobip's products and solutions helps the company to grow, helps me to be close to our customers, and adds value to an entire value chain," explained Kohut.

For Topalović, "taking care of people is what I love to do and, as a Human Resources professional. I feel empowered to take care of our professionals' careers every day and strengthen Infobip's mission to be a company increasingly rich in diversity and knowledge."

From Africa to the world, Tshidisegang Mosenyegi was promoted during her maternity leave at Infobip and became Head of Marketing for the Middle East and Africa region and comments on the importance of this moment in her life as part of the Infobip team: "I didn't expect the promotion only because I was on maternity leave, but I knew that my top leadership understood my efforts and results achieved in the company. My promotion proves that Infobip recognizes its professionals through meritocracy and results. I am happy to work in an organization that thinks this way."

Infobip is also promoting various initiatives to strengthen women's presence beyond its offices worldwide. According to Tena Šojer Keser, Global Developer Content Manager at Infobip, "Infobip has also supported women in the industry through its various community-building efforts. Their developer conference Shift, taking place in both Zadar and Miami this year, regularly features a high percentage of women speakers, well above the industry benchmark. On a regional level, following their acquisition of a technology news portal Netokracija, Infobip has joined efforts to level the playing field for women in the industry through Netokracija's long-standing conference Ladies of New Business. The conference has been taking place for seven years in a row, focusing on challenges and possibilities for women in the various fields of the tech industry."

Aurora Volarević, VP of Corporate Affairs and Board Member at Infobip, said: "At Infobip, we are always just starting, but I'd say that one thing we certainly did not just start is promoting a well-balanced gender environment. A common sentiment might exist that tech companies have more men than women working and leading teams and projects. Still, at Infobip, this is, happily, not the case. The representation of female employees within our company emphasizes the gender equity that has been established among departments and shows the power of our diversity. The diversity work at Infobip does not stop at gender but rather expands to the diversity of opinions, cultures, ages, and more. Here we are heard and empowered no matter what. That's the type of workplace we aim to keep, and I'm eager to say that this is already a standard and successful path for our employees around the world. That's more than enough reasons to celebrate International Women's Day."

Infobip not only celebrates International Women's Day by telling stories that are part of the company's trajectory in its 17 years of global operation, but the company is also encouraging women to apply to positions currently available worldwide. Learn more about opportunities here: https://infobip.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/InfobipCareers

