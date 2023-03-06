Zing Zang® Introduces New 'Blazing' Hot Bloody Mary Mix and RTD

Zing Zang BlazingTM Features the Popular Taste of Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix, Only Hotter

CHICAGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zing Zang, the #1-selling Bloody Mary brand in the U.S., has just introduced the first new Bloody Mary mix line extension in the company's 25-year history, Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix. Zing Zang has also launched a new Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Ready-to-Drink (RTD) canned cocktail to join the classic Zing Zang Bloody Mary RTD.

"Our research shows that up to 70% of Bloody Mary consumers add hot sauce to their Bloody Marys, which isn't surprising, as spicy food and beverage continues to explode in popularity across the country," says E.G. Fishburne, VP Marketing at Chicago-based Zing Zang. "Those insights led us to create Zing Zang Blazing, a delicious, hotter and spicier version of our mix and RTD that combines the same bold taste of the classic award-winning Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix with extra heat. With Zing Zang Blazing, people who like it hot no longer need to add additional hot sauce to get the heat they want in their Bloody Mary."

Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes are made from a proprietary blend of seven real vegetable juices and a complex array of bold spices and seasonings. Both Zing Zang Bloody Mary RTDs – classic and Blazing – are made with the respective Zing Zang Bloody Mary mixes and premium six-times distilled vodka for a perfectly crafted bartender-quality ready-to-drink cocktail. Each 12-ounce slim RTD can contains 9% alcohol by volume and offers the equivalent of two cocktails in every can.

Zing Zang Blazing Bloody Mary Mix and RTD are packaged in the same Zing Zang PET bottles and cans as the classic version but adorned with attention-grabbing red and orange fire graphics to convey the product's intense spicy heat.

"We are very proud of our bold and innovative mixes and RTDs, and we love that we help bartenders and consumers make fast, consistent high quality Bloody Marys," added Brent Albertson, Zing Zang's CEO. "And now with the extra spicy trends revving up across all consumer products, the timing for Zing Zang Blazing is perfect."

In addition to Bloody Mary mixes and ready-to-drink cocktails, Zing Zang also offers a range of different mixers for margaritas, piña coladas, daiquiris, and sours. The line of Zing Zang RTD canned cocktails also come in classic Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour varieties too.

About Zing Zang:

Zing Zang® is the leading and fastest growing non-alcoholic cocktail mix brand in the U.S. The company markets a complete line of premium-quality mixers including the leading Bloody Mary Mix in the U.S., and a naturally crafted line-up of Margarita, Sweet & Sour, Strawberry Margarita-Daiquiri and Piña Colada Mixes, which contain no high fructose corn syrup, no preservatives, and no artificial dyes. Zing Zang recently introduced a line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, using the Zing Zang award-winning mixes and premium spirits, which include Bloody Mary, Blazing Bloody Mary, Margarita, Mango Margarita, and Bourbon Whiskey Sour. Zing Zang is available nationwide in over 200,000 retail and on-premise locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.zingzang.com.

