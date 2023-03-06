Vivian Health Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Executive Appointments

Adam Greenberg joins as Chief Financial Officer; Ved Sinha as Chief Product Officer

New leadership to drive continued growth following a strong 2022 with more than one million American clinicians served

Vivian Health, the leading national healthcare jobs marketplace, today announced key appointments to expand its executive leadership team as the company positions itself to thrive in the year ahead. These include the appointment of Adam Greenberg to Chief Financial Officer and Ved Sinha to Chief Product Officer.

"We are delighted to welcome Adam Greenberg and Ved Sinha to Vivian Health," said Parth Bhakta, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Vivian Health. "Adam and Ved each bring deep experience across a diverse mix of digital companies and business models—including subscription and marketplace businesses—and they both have a track record of harnessing innovation to disrupt the status quo and go after big opportunities. Their expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we embark on Vivian's next chapter of growth."

Mr. Greenberg will lead the company's financial operations as Vivian continues to drive category leadership and expand its marketplace, increasing the number of opportunities clinicians are able to access and pursue from a single source. He has held numerous finance and strategy leadership roles, including Head of Strategic Finance and CFO, at both early-stage companies and household consumer brands over the last 12 years, including Roofstock, a leading digital marketplace for real estate investors and Ideal Image, the largest medical aesthetics chain in the U.S. Prior to this, Mr. Greenberg was Senior Vice President of North American Finance and Supply Chain at Weight Watchers, where he oversaw financial planning and analysis, accounting and supply chain operations in the U.S.

"Vivian Health is transforming the healthcare hiring process and empowering healthcare professionals to find jobs they love, which deeply resonates with me," said Mr. Greenberg. "I am thrilled to join at such a pivotal time for the company and I look forward to building out our financial operations with world class strategy and analytics to maximize our opportunities and help shape Vivian's very bright future."

Mr. Sinha brings over 20 years of experience in product management and product innovation to Vivian, where he will spearhead the company's product and marketplace solutions strategy as the company looks to drive increased engagement and loyalty with clinicians through new offerings. Mr. Sinha joins Vivian from Robert Half, a leading talent solutions company, where he was Vice President of Product Management. Prior relevant experience includes leading product at Edmodo, an educational technology platform for K–12 schools and teachers, and at Upwork, a global online talent marketplace.

"In a few short years, Vivian Health's rapid expansion has already made an unmistakable impact on healthcare hiring, but our potential is immense," said Mr. Sinha. "I am excited to get to work with the team to build product experiences that will empower America's valued healthcare workers to manage and grow their careers."

Founded in 2017 and acquired by IAC in 2019, Vivian Health is used by over one million clinicians across all 50 states to find jobs they love. After a strong year in 2022—which saw both revenue and total job placements more than double for the organization—Vivian Health is today one of the largest and most comprehensive national marketplaces for healthcare talent.

ABOUT ADAM GREENBERG

Adam Greenberg was previously Head of Finance and Business Operations at Roofstock, a real estate marketplace, software and management business and Chief Financial Officer at Great Jones, a venture backed technology enabled property management business, where he co-led the sale of Great Jones to Roofstock in 2021. Prior to this, Mr. Greenberg was CFO at Ideal Image, a private equity backed medical aesthetic services growth business, where he led the rebuild of team, systems and processes to support continued scaling of revenue and improved profit margins. Previously to his role at Ideal Image, Mr. Greenberg was CFO and Head of Supply Chain for Weight Watchers' U.S. business, encompassing consumer and B2B services, e-commerce, licensing and publishing business lines with $900 million in revenue. This included financial oversight for $700 million in subscription revenue with 3 million recurring transactions per month. Prior to Weight Watchers, Mr. Greenberg was an innovation and strategy consulting leader at Monitor Group.

Mr. Greenberg received his B.S. in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University and holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT VED SINHA

Ved Sinha was previously Vice President of Product Management at Robert Half International, a leading, public staffing agency with over $7 billion a year in revenue, where he was a change-agent for digital transformation. His prior experience also includes working as an early executive at Upwork, an online talent marketplace, as Vice President of Product Management & Design, Growth Marketing and Category Management.

Mr. Sinha holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a B.A. in Mathematics and Philosophy from Wesleyan University.

ABOUT VIVIAN HEALTH

Vivian Health, an IAC company IAC, is the leading healthcare jobs marketplace that serves healthcare professionals first. Vivian Health empowers a broad range of healthcare professionals to find jobs they love across many types of healthcare work, including permanent roles, per-diem shifts, local contracts, and travel positions. Built on intelligent matching, transparent information, and the widest selection of job opportunities, Vivian Health offers healthcare job seekers an unrivaled solution for finding their next role. For employers, Vivian Health helps fill roles 50% faster than traditional recruiting practices and at a fraction of the cost, saving them millions of dollars and helping alleviate labor shortages in healthcare. Vivian Health is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Denver. To learn more about Vivian Health, visit vivian.com.

