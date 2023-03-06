Lenox Advisors announces partner and managing partner promotions

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Advisors, Inc., an NFP company, is pleased to announce the continued growth of the firm and leadership with the promotions of Josh Lieberman and Rob Segall to Partner, and Stefan Greenberg to Managing Partner.

"Since joining Lenox Advisors in 2005, Stefan has served as an invaluable member of the Lenox team through his impactful leadership in our Stamford, CT, office; his mentorship of our advisors; and the superior service he provides his clients. I am thrilled to welcome him to the elite group of Managing Partners. Josh and Rob have proven their dedication to serving clients with individual expertise and excellent leadership.

I look forward to continuing to watch the impact these leaders make on our clients and our people," said Greg Large, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Stefan Greenberg has extensive experience in providing comprehensive wealth and risk management services to his clients. Throughout his career, he has earned Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Fund Specialist (CFS) designations as well as Certification in Long Term Care (CLTC).

Josh Lieberman has more than 18 years of experience in financial services, including vast expertise in comprehensive estate structuring, wealth management, and insurance strategies for individuals and families. Josh is also responsible for the growth of Lenox's Chicago office through his efforts in recruiting, sales management, training, and coaching.

Since 2012, Rob Segall has been an integral part of the Lenox team. He has excelled at guiding and providing clients with extensive wealth and risk management, retirement, and estate planning strategies. Prior to his career in Financial Services, Rob, who is also an attorney, worked as a litigation associate in New York, focusing on securities litigation and insurance defense. Outside of work, Rob is also a published author.

Large continued, "We are pleased to promote Stefan, Josh, and Rob as they exemplify the next generation of leaders we are building at Lenox Advisors."

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net worth, their families, and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

CONTACT: Melissa Dziemian, mdziemian@lenoxadvisors.com

SOURCE Lenox Advisors, Inc.