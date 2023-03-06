Global Consulting Firm J.S. Held Chosen to Oversee Voting and Certification for the Naismith Awards®

J.S. Held announces the role of financial expert and Certified Public Accountant, Theodore (Teddy) Brown, to oversee the vote and certification of results for the Naismith Awards.

ATLANTA, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held has been chosen to oversee the voting and certification for the Naismith Awards®, considered the most prestigious individual honors in college basketball.

The Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year and Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year award winners are determined through a voting process; first by the Naismith Awards Board of Selectors in the early rounds, and then the through the Atlanta Tipoff Club's National Master Voting Academy, comprised of leading media members from around the country, current and former head coaches, former award winners, conference commissioners and the Atlanta Tipoff Club Board of Directors. Voting members base their selections on outstanding on-court performances during the current college basketball season. During the final round of voting, fans can cast a ballot at naismithfanvote.com or at the @NaismithTrophy Twitter page, with the final tally accounting for 5% of the overall vote. The voting results are tabulated and verified by J.S. Held to ensure accuracy and fairness.

"J.S. Held's expertise in forensic accounting, data management, and analytics will ensure the voting and tabulation process is fair, transparent and accurate," said Eric Oberman, Executive Director of Atlanta Tipoff Club.

"We are honored to oversee the voting and tabulation process for the Naismith Awards," said Theodore (Teddy) Brown, an expert in forensic accounting, fraud investigation, and litigation, in the Atlanta office of J.S. Held. "We look forward to working with the Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrator of the Naismith Awards, to ensure the awards are presented to the most deserving college athletes and coaches in the sport."

The award is named for Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of basketball. The Naismith Awards winners are announced during the Women's and Men's Final Fours each season.

ABOUT J.S. HELD

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

