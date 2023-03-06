Menstrual Cup Market Size to Hit USD 1425.83 Million by 2030 at 5.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Menstrual Cup Market Trends and Insights By Material (Silicone, Thermoplastic Isomer, Rubber, and Latex), By Size (Small and Large), By Usability (Reusable and Disposable), By Shape (Round, Hollow, Pointy, and Flat), By Type (Vaginal Cup, and Cervical Cup), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World), Competitive Market Insights, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Menstrual Cup Market Information by Material, Size, Usability, Shape, and Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 1425.83 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2022 to 2030.

The fact that pads and tampons generate a lot of trash and are unaffordable for many individuals is driving demand for the menstrual cup market. Moreover, menstrual cups are created from medical silicone, lasting up to 10 years on a one-time purchase; due to their longer life span. Menstrual cups are becoming a mainstream commodity due to their Eco-friendly nature. Made from medical-grade silicone, menstrual cups are gentle on sensitive skin and provide better leak protection. Also, the product is cost-effective and eco-friendly compared to other period products such as sanitary napkins, tampons, etc.

Shifting consumer preference from other various period products available in the market increases the uptake of menstrual cups. Although their costs are slightly higher, menstrual cups are reusable and can be used for up to five years, which makes them much more cost-competitive than other period-supporting products.

Also, the convenience and sanitation these cups offer make them the most practical solution for feminine hygiene. Gradually, women worldwide are gaining this awareness that these reusable, convenient menstrual cups can save a lot compared to the spending on sanitary towels for the same period.

Market Size USD 1425.83 Million CAGR 5.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Key Market Drivers Rising number of women populations coupled with the high costs of sanitary pads Rising awareness regarding the benefits of menstrual cups over sanitary pads and tampons

Menstrual Cup Market Competitive Landscape

Although the menstrual cup market is still embryonic, it appears widely expanded and moderately competitive. The handful of players operating in the market also makes the market appear consolidated. These players compete on product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Furthermore, product precision, pricing, versatility, and reliability determine the competitive strength of these players.

Some have turned to online channels and digital marketing to create their niche. Online channels offer privacy to users, with consumers choosing to buy these products at their discretion. Well-established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to obtain a competitive advantage in this market and maintain their market position.

For instance, on Feb.03, 2023, Emm Global, a leading menstrual cup brand, announced that it is beta testing its smart menstrual cup, and the product could be launched as early as this year. The new reusable cup can be inserted like a tampon, track biometrics like a wearable, and come with a portable sanitizer. With its recently secured seed funding and official partnership with the University of Cambridge to develop biosensors, Emm global plans to focus first on the US, UK, and European markets.

Players leading the global menstrual cup market include

LadyCup

Me Luna

Ruby Life Ltd.

Irisana S.A.

Lunette

The Keeper, Inc.

Anigan

Vcup

Diva International Inc.

FemCap, Inc.

Dynamics

The global menstrual cup market is likely to witness steady revenue growth. The market has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years and is expected to continue with the same trends. Initiatives undertaken by governments and NGOs to increase the awareness of feminine hygiene to be maintained during menstruations boost market sales. Conversely, the higher cost of these menstrual cups makes them unaffordable for women in remote areas or third-world countries like Ethiopia, Togo, Madagascar, Guinea, etc. Also, these menstrual cups are reusable and need frequent & thorough cleaning.

Women in remote areas like third-world countries do not have access to clean water & soap, making reusable menstrual cups an unsuitable option. Furthermore, after-use effects triggered by the chemicals and bleaching agents used in the various menstrual support products positively influence market growth.

Some of these effects include irregular tissue growth in the reproduction organs and abdomen that can lead to a clampdown immune system, disturbance in the hormonal & endocrine system, and even death. Also, these products can initiate a number of other side effects, including vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, red eyes, rashes, and high fever. The rapidly spreading awareness of these effects greatly supports the menstrual cup market growth.

Segmentation

The menstrual cup market report is segmented into types, sizes, shapes, materials, usability, distribution channel, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into vaginal cups and cervical cups. The size segment is sub-segmented into small and large. The shape segment is sub-segmented into round, hollow, pointy, and flat. The material segment is sub-segmented into silicone, thermoplastic isomer, rubber, and latex.

The usability segment is sub-segmented into reusable and disposable. The distribution channel segment is sub-segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Menstrual Cup Market Regional Analysis

Well-developed regions like North America and Europe lead the global menstrual cup market. North America stands in the first position, and the European market follows it closely. The quality lifestyle led by the high per capita income drives the market growth in these regions.

Also, well-spread awareness of feminine menstrual hygiene and the vital role played by these menstrual cups in maintaining the same influences the market growth. Besides, the presence of many menstrual brands, increasing health & wellness expenditures, and the purchasing power of consumers are a few of the significant factors that are propelling the market growth predominantly.

On the other hand, menstrual cup markets in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East demonstrate average growth due to the lower awareness about this product and the advantages it can offer. Leverage to the improving economy, urban areas perceive a notable increase, whereas rural areas in these regions lag due to the low uptake of the product.

Initiatives taken by the governments and NGOs are successfully giving the cause the right direction, establishing awareness about hygiene to be maintained during menstruation. Also, the low cost of these reusable cups compared to the sanitary pads is a tailwind pushing up the market growth in the APAC and MEA region.

