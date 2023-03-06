U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market to surpass US$ 2,994.0 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Rising Prevalence of Neuropathic Pain in the U.S: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Treatment Market

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,064.9 Million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include research and development activities related to drugs to treat neuropathic pain, increasing product approvals from regulatory authorities, and increasing number of acquisitions between market players

Increasing research and development activities is expected to fuel the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, In July 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, U.S. based biopharmaceutical company announced that the company intends to initiate a Phase 2 dose-ranging study of VX-548 in neuropathic pain by the end of 2022

Rising product approvals by regulatory authorities are expected to drive growth of the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market. For instance, in March 2022, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval from Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan to change the indication of the analgesic "Tarlige Tablets" (mirogabalin besilate) from "peripheral neuropathic pain" to "neuropathic pain."

Growing number of acquisitions between market players is expected to boost growth of the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Eli Lilly and Company, a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Disarm Therapeutics, a biotechnology company. As a result of this agreement, Eli Lilly and Company added Disarm’s SARM1 inhibitors, which is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy and other neurological diseases, to its product portfolio.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5429

U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 2,064.9 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 4.8% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 2,994.0 Mn Geographies covered: U.S. Segments covered: By Drug Type: (Pain Relievers (NSAIDS, Opioids (Tramadol, Oxycodone, and Others)), Anti-seizure Medications (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, and Others), Topical Treatments, Antidepressants (Duloxetine, Amitriptyline, Escitalopram, and Others), and Others)

(Pain Relievers (NSAIDS, Opioids (Tramadol, Oxycodone, and Others)), Anti-seizure Medications (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, and Others), Topical Treatments, Antidepressants (Duloxetine, Amitriptyline, Escitalopram, and Others), and Others) By Indication: (Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy, and Others)

(Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy, Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy, and Others) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies Companies covered: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin Limited, Averitas Pharma, Inc., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Biogen Growth Drivers: Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing product launches and approvals Restraints & Challenges: Side effects associated with the treatment of neuropathic pain

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes causing diabetic neuropathy is expected to drive the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020, 34.2 million people of all ages, or 10.5% of the U.S. population had diabetes in 2018. 34.1 million adults aged 18 years or older or 13.0% of all US adults had diabetes.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the U.S. neuropathic pain treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Inc., Lupin Limited, Averitas Pharma, Inc., NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Biogen

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5429

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market, By Drug Type: Pain Relievers NSAIDS Opioids Tramadol Oxycodone Others Anti-seizure Medications Gabapentin Pregabalin Others Topical Treatments Antidepressants Duloxetine Amitriptyline Escitalopram Others Others

U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market, By Indication: Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy Others

U.S. Neuropathic Pain Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Buphenyl, Ravicti, Ammonul, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Intravenous), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Clostridioides Difficile Infection Treatment Market, by Drug Type (Vancomycin, Metronidazole, Fidaxomicin, and Others (late phase drugs, etc.)), by Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com