Luxury Yacht Market is Estimated to Reach at Around US$ 19,924.7 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe dominates the market for Luxury Yachts followed by the North America region. The luxury yacht market refers to the segment of the marine industry that specializes in the production and sale of high-end, luxurious vessels designed for leisure and pleasure purposes. These yachts typically feature state-of-the-art technology, lavish amenities, and sophisticated design elements.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent findings by Future Market Insights, the global luxury yacht market is anticipated to bode well over the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to generate revenue of US$ 8,812.4 Million by the end of 2023. In the long term, the luxury yacht market is estimated to reach around US$ 19,924.7 Million in 2033. The prominent stakeholders of the luxury yacht market are yacht manufacturers, brokerage firms and brokers, designers, harbor management services, equipment and accessory sectors, journalists, and potential buyers.



The word yacht is derived from the Dutch word ‘jacht’ meaning hunt. Luxury yachts are also known as “Floating Palaces or Floating Real Estates". They are the epitome of luxury spending. Luxury yachts are privately owned, professionally crewed, and highly expensive motor yachts. In addition to that, the luxury yacht market is both a B2B and B2C market as HNWI (high net worth individuals) and UHNWI (ultra-high net worth individuals) are the direct customers, also there are companies that buy luxury yachts for commercial purposes.

Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3531

Luxury yacht manufacturing companies are obsessively focused on quality because it is the prime differentiating factor between luxury yachts and non-luxury yachts. These companies manufacture luxury yachts using fast patrol vessels, frigates, and interceptors, which are used by world navies for high security. Growing awareness of environmental protection has led to the manufacture of solar luxury yachts.

Key Takeaways

Yachting along coastal locations is gradually becoming popular across various countries. The formulation of favorable policies has been effective in promoting coastal and marine tourism which has consequently led to a boost in yachting tourism as well.

The adoption of private boats for leisure, client meetings, and large-scale parties has become quite prevalent. In order to explore new locations with a smaller crowd, regions such as Asia Pacific, Antarctica, and the Middle East are preferred for yachting.

Another crucial reason for the growth of luxury yachting tourism has been the availability of renting of charter boats. Rentals for yachts are available on a weekly basis which further increases the accessibility of luxury yachting. With increased government participation to create yacht facilities and to invest in yachting, the future looks bright and full of potential.

Over the upcoming years, the number of ultra-wealthy households consisting of assets worth $100 a million or more is projected to increase by 70% in the next five years. Shipyards have therefore started to invest in new facilities and technologies to meet the expected demand which will eventually lead to growth in the market for Luxury Yachts.

The millennials from the new generation ranging from the age group 35 to 45 years have become highly environmentally conscious. This is extremely important to factor in since up to 40% of yacht buyers are now millennials. Therefore, the sector is slowly switching to green yachting by adopting a eco-friendlier approach.

2050, the International Maritime Organization has instructed the maritime industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2008 levels by the year 2050 and to reduce the carbon footprints of their boats. Electric yachts are also becoming quite popular.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant players across the global luxury yacht market comprise 60% of the total market share. In addition to that, the semi-custom luxury yacht market has seen a surge in demand in recent years which might be due to these categories of yachts offering a good balance of customization and off-the-shelf predictability and simplicity.

Key Players:

Ferretti Group,

Lurssen,

Feadship,

Princess Yachts,

Sunseeker



Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3531

Luxury Yatch Market by Category

By Direct Suppliers:

Hotel Companies

Tour Operators

Government Bodies



By Indirect Suppliers:

OTA (Online Travel Agency)

Traditional Travel Agencies

TMC's (Travel Management Companies)



By Number of Bookings:

By Type:

Motor Yacht

Sailing Yacht

By Visit Purpose:

Business

Personal

By Tour Type:

Independent Traveler

Package Traveler

Tour Group



By Age:

Under 15

16-25

26-35

36-45

46-55

Over 55

By Demographic:

Male

Female

Kid



By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking



More Insights into the Luxury Yacht Market

The European region is anticipated to dominate the global luxury yacht market over the assessment period. Europe is predicted to dominate the global market followed by the North American region. Owing to the vast coastlines and a significant percentage of boating charters taking place in the Mediterranean Sea, Europe has become a favorable nautical tourism hotspot.

European countries such as Greece and Croatia have been witnessing a surge in tourists wanting to explore water adventures thus driving the growth of the global luxury yachts market.

As per the analysis, the Asia Pacific region is expected to become one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury yachts owing to an increase in the number of ultra-wealthy households and fast pace growth of the developing economies.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3531

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Luxury Yacht Market

1.1. Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. Travel Gross Bookings

1.1.3. Travel Gross Revenue

1.1.4. How Much Do They Spend?

1.2. Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Growth Parameters in Market

2.1. Offered Personalized Services Driving Growth of the Target Market

2.2. Increasing Commercial Applications of Yachts

2.3. Rising Capital Expenditure by Exploration Companies

2.4. Online Booking Channel rise the

3. Direct Suppliers in Market

3.1. Total Supplier Market, Share by Segment (%), 2022

3.1.1. Hotel Companies

3.1.2. Tour Operators

3.1.3. Government Bodies

Read More TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3531

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Travel and Tourism

Luxury Hotel Market Outlook: The luxury hotel market is estimated at US$ 95,113 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 160,481.2 million by 2032, at an anticipated CAGR of 5.0 % from 2022 to 2032.

Luxury Travel Market Share: The Luxury Travel Market is estimated at US$ 1,990.81 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,105.12 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6 % from 2022 to 2032.

Space Tourism Market Forecast: The global space tourism market revenue is expected to reach US$ 678.3 million at the end of 2023. Overall space tourism demand is likely to rise at an impressive 38.6% CAGR through 2033. The space tourism industry is projected to reach around US$ 13,239.5 million in 2033.

Rural Tourism Market Growth: The global rural tourism market is likely to reach a US$ 102.7 billion in 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, a steady 6.8% CAGR should keep the market acceleration. This would result in a market valuation of US$ 198.3 billion in 2033.

Congress Tourism Market Size: The global congress tourism market revenue is expected to be US$ 1,055.3 Billion by the end of 2023. In the long-term, the congress tourism market is estimated to reach at around US$ 2,311.5 Billion in 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com