Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems and solutions that redefine human possibilities, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, March 16.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available on Sarcos investor relations website at investor.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of advanced mobile robotic systems that redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the safest most productive workforce in the world. Sarcos robotic systems operate in challenging, unstructured, industrial environments and include teleoperated robotic systems, a powered robotic exoskeleton, and software solutions that enable task autonomy. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sarcos.

Investor Contact:
Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles
310.622.8251
STRC@finprofiles.com

Press Contact:
mediarelations@sarcos.com


