Radiopluggers.com Presents: Where the Warriors Kneel from renowned British gospel / blues group Out of the Ashes

Track Title: Where the Warriors Kneel Genre: Gospel / Blues Launch Date: 24th February 2023 ISRC Code: GBW3X2300074GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UK, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of the Ashes are returning in 2023 with a brand new album ‘Where the Warriors Kneel’, with their first single of the same title, and a new message. Ringleaders Penny Lyon and Kevin Washburn front up the UK clique, with a merry bunch of musicians and choreographed backing singers.
The new album will be their fifth, and showcases a perfect blend of Jazz, Blues, R&B, Country, and World music.
The first single is driven by dominant and compelling tribal drums, buried somewhere deep within Kevin’s resonator guitar, whilst setting the perfect back drop for Penny’s powerful lyrics.
The core essence of the whole project was forged by epic producer Aron Bicskey (Lucy Spraggan, Eliot Kennedy, Jennifer Paige), sat alongside the incomparable Mark Walker on keyboards (Simply Red, The Jacksons, Westlife, Will Young, All Saints), and Scott Whitley (Big Country, The Animals, Boomtown Rats) on double bass.
Penny said, “We live today in a strongly opinionated society, the news is jam-packed with comments on individuals and their actions; their failures, their successes, and we’re encouraged to decide whether we ‘like’ them or not. This song provides a battle cry for those who no longer intend to feel judged, sidelined, and condemned. A war cry for us all to move forward into a culture of greater kindness and acceptance for all.”
Out of the Ashes are back for 2023, re-ignited and burning bright!
