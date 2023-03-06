Trashmitter Beach Cleanup Day

TAMPA, FL, US, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa-Based, Trashmitter, Organizes Beach Cleanup Day at Gandy Beach for 3/18/22

On March 18th, several local businesses, along with numerous residents in conjunction with the Keep Pinellas Beautiful organization, will take to the beaches to help clean up trash, protect the environment, and build a stronger, more engaged community.

The event was organized by local entrepreneur, Jason Centeno, who is the founder of the Tampa-based “Uber for Trash” on-demand trash removal app, Trashmitter.

“Our mission is to make the trash collection process easy, efficient, and environmentally friendly, which we work towards every day. But I also wanted to set a public example to hopefully inspire others to take a more active role in cleaning up and protecting the environment, and I thought that this Beach Cleanup and Treasure Hunt combination would be a fun and unique way of doing that.” Centeno said.

In addition to his team from Trashmitter, he has also rallied several local businesses to help support the cause, along with numerous individual residents. Those businesses, which will provide people to help clean as well as prizes for the participants, include:

Trashmitter

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: Gift certificate for a one-time trash removal of up to 10 bags, up to $99 The way my hand is going to smack value.

Birria Brothers

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: 20 Gift certificates to Birria Taco meals, $10 value each

e-Smart Recycling

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: 5 computer mini-speaker set, $20 value each

Sanctuary Dex

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: Crypto wallet preloaded with $20 in Crypto coins $30 value.

Polaris, Central Florida

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: Polaris Slingshot car ride for a day - $200 value

The Wellness Firm

• Treasure Hunt Contribution: 1 Vitamin IV Infusion $300 value, and 1 IM Injection $30 value

Centeno says, “This isn’t about my company, or even this event, though. We want to inspire a whole movement of people that are doing good and having fun while doing it. I want people to see what we’re doing and think, ‘Hey that looks cool, we should do that too!’ and then they take action, inspiring even more people and creating a massive ripple effect. The more people we can get thinking about other fun and interesting ways they can protect and clean up the environment—and then organizing and taking action, the better things are going to be for everyone.” he explains.

This event will be held at

South Gandy Beach

13090 Gandy Boulevard North

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Saturday, March 18, 2023

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST

While this is the first beach clean-up organized by the Trashmitter team, Centeno has more events like this being planned out throughout 2023. If you would like to be notified of future community clean-up events like these you can sign up for Trashmitter clean-up notifications at TrashmitterCleanup.com.