Ilham Aliyev received U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor

AZERBAIJAN, March 6 - 06 March 2023, 12:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received U.S. Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations, Louis Bono.

The head of state welcomed the results of a meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference and thanked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his continued efforts in this direction.

Louis Bono conveyed the U.S. Secretary of State’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and emphasized that Antony Blinken also believed the Munich meeting was fruitful.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked Louis Bono to pass on his greetings to Antony Blinken.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the process of negotiations on a peace treaty.

