Alation Recognized as Innovation Leader in GigaOm Radar for Data Governance

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been recognized as an Innovation Leader in GigaOm’s Radar for Data Governance . Alation is positioned as a “Fast Mover,” highlighting the company’s aggressive and multifaceted approach to governance that simultaneously puts trusted data into users’ hands while mitigating risk. Alation received the highest possible scores in key criteria, including Central Management Console, Sensitive Data Cataloging, Automatic Classification, and Data Provenance.



“Alation is a leader in GigaOm’s Radar for Data Governance , and empowers end-users to discover trusted data as it’s being used,” said Andrew Brust , Category Lead for Data and Analytics at GigaOm. “This critical capability is driven by Alation integrating their market leading data catalog with the Data Governance App . Governance is essential for organizations looking for data to capitalize on modern business opportunities and improve time to insight, which Alation’s governance solution effectively delivers. The company continues to invest in its data governance capabilities as customers’ needs evolve, helping them maintain up-to-date regulatory compliance, data privacy, and stringent access controls.”

Alation received exceptional scores for three evaluation metrics: Time to Access, Decentralization, and Contextualization. According to the GigaOm Radar report, Alation’s strengths include its in-built capabilities in its flagship product, Alation Data Catalog . With the data catalog at its foundation, the company simplifies and accelerates data stewardship and provides a streamlined management console for governance policies. Additionally, Alation demonstrates its commitment to data governance through a professional services option for assessing an organizations’ governance programs, improving them, and configuring their unique needs to the governance app.

“Not all data governance solutions are created equal,” said Satyen Sangani , CEO and co-founder at Alation. “A one-size-fits-all approach is not enough as organizations strengthen their regulatory and data compliance posture amid hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Alation’s data governance solution delivers trusted, compliant, and secure data that is fit for analysis jointly with our best-in-class data intelligence platform. We’ve simplified governance to better enable business leaders to link governed data to clear business outcomes and demonstrate the value they’re creating at organizations such as Crocs , Riot Games , Vattenfall , VillageCare , and Virgin Australia .”

The GigaOm Radar report analyzes select criteria for each vendor based on their products’ technical governance capabilities and feature sets, including maturity versus innovation and feature play versus platform play. Unlike other reports, GigaOm Radar excludes vendor market share as a metric, instead focusing on the value of innovation and differentiation over the incumbent market position. The closer to the center of the radar a solution sits, the better its execution and value: Alation is recognized as a data governance leader, occupying a position close to the center.

GigaOm defines data governance as “the curation and protection of an organization’s data.” The GigaOm Radar report comprises a market survey of data governance products, measured against key criteria such as time to access, usability, decentralization, scalability, and contextualization.

