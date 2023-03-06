Vitamin D Market is estimated to be US$ 3.08 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period - By PMI

[Page 185, PDF] According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Vitamin D Market, By Analog (Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3), By Application (Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed and pet food, and Personal care), By End-User (Children, Adults, and Pregnant Women), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030” in its research database.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Vitamin-D Market accounted for US$ 1.50 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3.08 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global vitamin D market has been classified into analog, application, end-user, and region.

Region Analysis:

Vitamin D insufficiency is common throughout Asia Pacific, notably in South and Southeast Asia. Rickets (a deformity caused by "soft bones") is quite common in China and is caused by a lack of vitamin D. Furthermore, rising income levels and significant consumer demand for nutritional and healthy products are expected to provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region's functional food and beverage products, resulting in increased consumption of vitamin-infused products and, as a result, market growth. Due to increased demand for animal feed, fortified food items, and simple availability of raw materials, China and India are two of the most promising areas for vitamin D manufacturers to expand.





Key Development:

Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd. (China) and DSM (Netherlands) inked a contract for the sale and purchase of cholesterol in January 2019. Vitamin D3 is made from cholesterol. This deal will assist the organisation in increasing its total capacity and Vitamin D productivity.

Fermenta Biotech Limited (India) signed a 99-year lease deal with the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) authority in Ankleshwar, Sayakha, in January 2019 to acquire a 40,000-square-meter plot of land for future expansion. The company aims to commence manufacturing by the end of 2020.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Analog: Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3

By Application: Functional food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Animal feed and pet food, and Personal care

By End-User Industry: Children, Adults, and Pregnant Women Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Scope of the Report:

Global Vitamin D Market, By Analog, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Vitamin D2 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Vitamin D3 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Vitamin D Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Functional Food and Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Animal Feed and Pet Food Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Vitamin D Market, By End-User, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Regional Trends

Children Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Adults Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Pregnant Women Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

Nestlé S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.

Abbott Nutrition Manufacturing Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited

Danone S.A.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Nature's Bounty, Inc.

Market Dynamics:

The Vitamin D market is influenced by various market dynamics that impact supply and demand, pricing, and competition. Some of the key market dynamics are:

Growing Awareness about Health Benefits Rising Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiency Increasing Demand for Fortified Foods Lack of Natural Food Sources of Vitamin D Regulatory Landscape Technological Advancements Competitive Landscape Supply Chain Issues Economic Factors

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

What are the different types of Vitamin D available in the market?

The two main types of Vitamin D available in the market are Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Vitamin D3 is the more commonly used form and is considered to be more effective in raising blood levels of Vitamin D.

What are the different applications of Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is mainly used in dietary supplements and fortified foods. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry for the treatment of Vitamin D deficiency and related conditions.

What are the key drivers and challenges for the Vitamin D market?

The key drivers for the Vitamin D market include the growing awareness about the health benefits of Vitamin D, the increasing prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, and the rising demand for fortified foods and dietary supplements. The key challenges include the lack of standardization in dosage and labeling, the potential for toxicity at high doses, and the limited availability of natural food sources of Vitamin D.

What are the future growth prospects and opportunities for the Vitamin D market?

The Vitamin D market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about the health benefits of Vitamin D, the growing demand for fortified foods and dietary supplements, and the increasing prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency.

