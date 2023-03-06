Empowering Moms on Women’s Day

Momcozy Brings Special Discounts to Moms Including its 4-in-1 Hands-free Pumping Bra

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As International Women's Day quickly approaches, Momcozy is inviting moms to visit its Women's Day page to take advantage of special holiday discounts on all products including its 4-in-1 Hands-free Pumping Bra. Based on its understanding of breastfeeding mothers' needs, Momcozy's pumping bra answers the call for more versatile support for moms, allowing them to take on the tough demands of breastfeeding and pumping with ease and comfort.



Momcozy's Women's Day page includes a sitewide 20% discount on all its items, including its seamless nursing and pumping bras. The page will offer discounts from March 6th until the 12th.

While International Women's Day celebrates women's achievements, it's also a time to recognize the challenges that women face in society. Balancing work and family life can be particularly challenging for mothers. Breastfeeding, in particular, can become an arduous task due to the lack of support and accommodations, leading many moms to give up earlier than planned. This is why Momcozy seeks to empower moms with products that give them more mobility and flexibility, so they can continue to breastfeed and bond with their babies while juggling the demands of work and daily life.

Momcozy 4-in-1 Hands-free Pumping Bra. Source: Momcozy



Momcozy's versatile hands-free pumping bra brings 4-in-1 multifunctionality. Engineered to fit all flanges, the bra allows moms to hook up to any variety of breast pump. Its seamless stretch fabric extends this functionality to wearable electric breast pumps as well. With its wide-fit adjustable shoulder straps and one-hand access nursing clips, the bra also supports single, double and tandem breastfeeding and pumping. Finally, its fixed padding cups, hidden pump support liner and natural, stylish look makes the bra equally adept as a normal everyday bra.

The bra has been a game-changer for breastfeeding moms since its launch in 2022, with several moms on Amazon praising the bra's versatility and security with different kinds of pumps, as well as its comfortable and supportive fit. Momcozy's wearable breast pumps fit well with the bra's design, which provides a snug, close fit for the pump and prevents leaking while also being flexible enough for the pump to settle comfortably and accommodate changes in breast size during nursing.

“As we celebrate International Women's Day, we want to recognize the incredible journey of motherhood and the challenges that come with it,” said Momcozy spokesperson Fiona. “Which is why we strive to empower breastfeeding moms in taking care of their babies in the most convenient and comfortable ways possible.” She continued, “We want to help moms feel confident and supported in their breastfeeding journey, and we're excited to be a part of their success. Happy International Women's Day to all the amazing moms out there!”

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be the best companion for moms through pregnancy and early motherhood. The brand is an ideal choice for Gen Z and millennial moms, offering a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to make pregnancy and early motherhood a more cozy and convenient experience.

Among Momcozy’s products, its wearable breast pump is the best-selling electric breast pump in North America, and several of its popular and classic products including its nursing bras have been recognized as online bestsellers several years in a row.

Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, relaxed, and more comfortable experience to moms globally, from pregnancy through early motherhood.





