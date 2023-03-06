Global Plant Tissue Culture Market Predicted to Generate a Revenue of $2,202.9 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the Analysis Timeframe from 2022-2031 [240-Pages] | Ratified by Research Dive

The global plant tissue culture market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for food and biofuels across the globe. The media & reagents segment is expected to be most profitable based on type. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the biggest share of the market.

As per our analysts, plant tissue culture is a process of growing plants in a controlled environment that supports faster production and efficient plant growth. The increasing demand for food and biofuels, owing to the growing population across the globe, is expected to foster the growth of the plant tissue culture market over the analysis timeframe. Besides, the plant tissue culture is also beneficial to produce genetically modified crops that are used for biofuels such as sugarcane, algae, and many more which is expected to propel the growth of the market throughout the estimated period. Moreover, the increasing demand for organic and non-GMO products owing to the increasing awareness about the potential health risks of GMOs and chemically treated crops is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the market in the coming period. However, the limited production capacity of the plant tissue culture may hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Plant Tissue Culture Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on type, application, crop type, and region.

Type: Media & Reagents Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The media & reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. The plant tissue culture media imparts a balanced mixture of essential nutrients and hormones for the growth and development of plant tissue which is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Application: Agriculture Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The agriculture sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The increasing need for plant tissue culture techniques to produce a large number of genetically uniform plants for commercial purposes is expected to boost the growth of the plant tissue culture market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Crop Type: Agricultural Plants Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The agricultural plants sub-segment held the biggest share of the market in 2021. The rising implementation of plant tissue culture techniques in agriculture to produce high-quality and disease-free plants for commercial use as well as for research and development purposes is expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Have Dominant Market Share

The Asia-Pacific region of the plant tissue culture market is predicted to have the fastest growth over the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for food and the rising demand for high-quality ornamental plants in this region. Moreover, the increasing population, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable income among individuals in this region are the major factors expected to drive the regional growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Plant Tissue Culture Market

The rise of the Covid-29 pandemic has had a significant impact on the plant tissue culture market. The increasing consciousness among individuals toward their health has increased the demand for plant-based food products during the pandemic period. This has increased the demand for plant tissue culture techniques for producing high-quality, genetically uniform quotes. However, the disruptions in supply chains, shortage of raw materials and labor together with the closure of production facilities are the factors that have affected the market growth throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the plant tissue culture market include

Labland Biotech Private Limited

Australis Capital Inc.

Phytotech Laboratories

Caisson Laboratories, Inc.

Phytoclone Inc.

Booms Pharm

Rubi Bio LLC

Agriforest Bio-Technologies

Merck KGaA

Alpha Laboratories

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in March 2022, AgriFORCE, a leading developer of technologies and solutions to improve sustainable farming announced its acquisition of Deroose Plants NV, a worldwide supplier of elite young plant material for growers. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to deliver advanced crop yields with a reduced environmental footprint and focus on the development and trade of horticulture, plantation crops along with fruits and vegetables.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

