Smith and Partner Founder Reveals How to Get Started in the Art Sector

London, United Kingdom – It's no exaggeration to say that the art industry has been booming in recent years. Never before has there been so many ways to put your imagination to work, with traditional forms of art mingling with digital art forms, photography, countless other mediums and even controversial AI artwork.

This array of creativity can be inspiring, but it can also mean the art investment industry is more daunting for newcomers. If this is the case for you, and you feel worried that you won’t be able to pick out the pieces with true potential amidst the seemingly endless stream of artwork out there, don’t worry; Luke Sparkes, the founder of the Smith and Partner Art Gallery, is here to turn that fear into inspiration. Here are his top insider tips for making smart art investments…

Industry investment tips from the experts

Luke Sparkes is no stranger to the art industry, having founded the popular S&P Gallery with a huge online presence and a physical space in London. He strives to help make art investment accessible to all, and advises newcomers wanting to invest in art to start by focusing on networking at relevant events. This will help you to make valuable connections with like-minded people and get a foothold in the industry. These vital interactions and budding relationships with industry experts (as well as researching at home) will also help you build the knowledge you’ll need to make wise investments.

In a similar vein, Luke advises that you make sure you’re not neglecting social media, for it can be a powerful tool at your disposal, enabling you to reach out to influential people in the sector and get the ball rolling. What’s more, social channels aren’t the only valuable online resources at your disposal – there are many others that can prove useful, such as industry-specific online magazines, blogs and websites where you can learn more about making wise art investments.

With these insider tips from Luke, you should feel more confident in the industry. Hopefully you will find it much easier to form valuable partnerships between you and galleries, making your journey into the art sector more straightforward and creating opportunities.

Why work with Smith and Partner?

When you team up with Smith and Partner to invest in beautiful artwork, an expert art broker will help guide you through the process of building your portfolio while reducing risks and hassle for you. They will work with you, listening to your preferences as they create a personalised investment plan to suit you. Whether you’re interested in exclusive limited edition prints or original works, your personal art broker will use their expertise and insider insights into the art market to track market trends and inform you of the best time to sell your artwork for profit. This means that you can see potential returns of up to 64.6% in only 12 months.

Smith and Partner (a.k.a. S & P) is an online art gallery specialising in original artwork and limited-edition prints, with a physical space in South Kensington, London. It offers exclusive access to artwork from emerging and established artists as well as a range of blue-chip pieces.

To find out more about Smith and Partner, please visit the website at https://smithandpartner.co.uk/.

