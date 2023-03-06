Jitterbit Expands Low-Code Development Capabilities with Acquisition of Zudy

Complementary application development capabilities position Jitterbit as a leader in hyperautomation, offering enhanced ease of use and greater deployment choice for customers with diverse application-building needs

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , a global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced it has acquired Zudy , a leading no-code / low-code application development platform provider for enterprise organizations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Zudy’s platform, Vinyl, is used by a wide variety of commercial and government enterprises, ranging from Optum, Otis Worldwide Corp., and the Department of Defense to retail and media organizations such as J. Crew Group and iHeartMedia. Vinyl enables businesses to build powerful, fully integrated, bi-directional applications from on-premise deployment without a single line of code.

This acquisition expands on Jitterbit’s existing capabilities in the no-code / low-code application development space, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing a best-in-class suite of tools and services for integrating and automating business processes. The newly acquired platform complements Jitterbit’s existing solutions with additional choice and flexibility, making Jitterbit’s full suite of tools and services available via cloud deployment, on-prem installation or a hybrid approach.

“The acquisition of Zudy positions Jitterbit as the platform of choice in the low-code development space,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “In addition to the added scale and enhanced ARR profile, this acquisition further differentiates Jitterbit’s capabilities, while enhancing our ability to meet the app-development and automation needs of businesses across industries with offerings to serve both on-prem and cloud environments.”

The worldwide market for low-code development technologies is expected to reach $26.9 billion in 2023, up 19.6% from 2022, according to Gartner . The growth reflects the increased adoption of IT solutions by business users who reside outside of the traditional Information Technology function, while the focus on hyperautomation initiatives further fuels the growing adoption of low-code and no-code technologies. The acquisition of Zudy will allow Jitterbit to accelerate the time to value for organizations pursuing app-deployment and automation initiatives across every industry, even highly regulated sectors such as life sciences and financial services.

To date, Zudy serves 150 enterprise customers across more than 50 major industries, focused on global enterprises and mid-size growth businesses, and has been used to develop more than 3,500 apps. The combined capabilities and services of Zudy and Jitterbit will speed up customers’ ability to easily build cloud-based and on-prem applications and integrations allowing them to expand their IT ecosystems and support automation initiatives.

“We created Vinyl to reduce the technology barriers required to build powerful, customized business solutions that easily integrate into and across the enterprise of our customers,” said Tom Kennedy, Founder and CTO of Zudy. “Joining Jitterbit is the next phase of expanding our integration capabilities to empower companies across the globe to build and deploy the solutions they need in weeks, rather than months and years. We see this combination as the perfect match to meet the growing demand for faster, more powerful enterprise-level application development. Our shared vision with Jitterbit is to enable our customers to accelerate the pace of development and deployment of fully integrated business solutions.”

