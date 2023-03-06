Redwood Logistics SVP Named a Cold Supply Chain Leader by Food Logistics

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics , one of the fastest growing logistics companies in North America, today announced that Brad Kosner, SVP of Business Development, has been recognized by Food Logistics as a ‘Rock Star of the Supply Chain’ for his achievements and vision in shaping the global cold food supply chain.



“When dealing with time-sensitive freight, having optimized routes, load coverage, secured capacity, efficiency and real-time visibility are essential,” said Tim Zelasko, President of Modal Operations, Redwood. “Brad’s ability to blend the digital and physical logistics solutions we have at Redwood has proven invaluable to food shipping and cold storage customers.”

Through Kosner’s leadership, Redwood’s multimodal brokerage team was a reliable partner for customers looking to overcome significant disruption, including early 2022 carrier capacity crunches, which placed immense pressure on distributors to deliver on time. This obstacle was further complicated for food shippers due to limited availability of cold shipping options. Leveraging Redwood’s strong carrier relationships and technological solutions, customers were able to meet capacity limitations head on and uncover hidden efficiencies to exceed shipping expectations while remaining profitable.

Kosner has served in a variety of leadership roles with Redwood since joining the company in 2002. His recent accomplishments earning him this award include accelerating Redwood’s digital freight brokerage growth to overseeing 100,000 annual loads, establishing a “3PL Captaincy” to handle all non-asset moves for a new customer’s distribution center in Texas and opening a 300,000 sq. ft. warehouse for a shipper in California.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for this important work,” added Kosner. “Layering the physical and digital supply chains for our cold storage and shipping customers means clearer ETAs and less spoilage. Not only are we able to help save on operational costs, but we’re also able to reduce waste.”

Food Logistics editors selected winners for being actively involved in understanding customers’ needs, creating solutions, ensuring the safe transport of cold food and beverages and adopting sustainable measures.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://foodl.me/5rwho7 .

About Redwood

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .