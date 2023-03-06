PM Consulting Group Changes Name to Vistant

One of the Fastest Growing Companies in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, Rebrands and Reaffirms Commitment To Helping Solve Complex Global Problems

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group has renamed itself as Vistant, effective immediately, and has launched a new website reflecting the company’s new brand and vision, www.VistantCo.com. The name change reaffirms the company’s commitment to excellence in creating solutions across international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services for federal government clients – solutions that have a meaningful impact on people’s lives and drive progress in communities worldwide.



Vistant has grown rapidly over the past five years into a global company with teams located in 35 different countries. As the company continues to expand, the name change reinforces its focus on advancing U.S. missions both at home and abroad, with dynamic solutions and on-the-ground expertise.



“Our new name signals the next chapter in our company’s journey as we continue to expand,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “What remains the same is our commitment to excellence and the drive to create lasting solutions for the most complicated humanitarian, health, and security challenges. Our team will continue bringing unparalleled experience and designing locally led solutions in support of U.S. missions that promote global stability and improve people’s lives.”

The name, Vistant, represents the spirit of innovation, determination, and progress toward global prosperity. With the new name comes a new tagline, “Look Forward.” Together, the name and tagline create a cohesive call to action to continuously strive toward a better future, create opportunities where others see obstacles, and advance knowledge in service of Vistant customers and the communities they serve.

Vistant now enters a new phase of operations to build on the company’s existing position as a trusted government partner. Already serving agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense, the company will continue to expand its services with the financial backing and strategic support from Enlightenment Capital, a government market investment firm.

Vistant is planning for continued growth by expanding its staff and leadership team, including hiring a new chief financial officer and senior vice president for international development within the past few months.



Based on three-year revenue growth, the company ranks No. 2 in the Baltimore Business Journal’s Fast 50 List for 2022, No. 4 in Washington Technology’s Fast 50 List for 2022, and No. 13 in the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies List for 2022 in the greater Washington, DC, area.

For additional information visit www.VistantCo.com.

About Vistant

Vistant is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Vistant contracting vehicles include: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA). Online at VistantCo.com.

