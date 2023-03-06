Dextrose Market Expected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027 with 7.8% CAGR - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Increased consumption of healthy foods and increased demand for ready-to-eat meals are driving market demand. Continuous growth in demand for low-calorie food products, expanded antacid suspension manufacturing in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising demand from the personal care industries are expected to boost the global market.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dextrose market is estimated at USD 5.9 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2027. Customers' preferences for sugar alternatives are developing because of a growing population that suffers from various diseases and is intolerant to synthetic sweeteners, which has benefited sweeteners like dextrose. Dextrose is a naturally occurring sugar derived from corn starch. As a result, increasing demand for ingredients developed from natural sources is likely to boost dextrose application in various food products.

Report Metrics Details Market Size Forecast 2026 USD 8.6 Billion Estimated CAGR 7.8% Forecast Year 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By type, By form, By functionality, By Application, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Dominant Geography Asia Pacific Companies covered Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Agrana (Austria), Tate & Lyle (UK)



Growth Trends in Dextrose Industry

Increasing demand in the food and beverage industry: Dextrose is widely used as a sweetener and a source of energy in the food and beverage industry. With the growing demand for processed and convenience foods, the demand for dextrose is also increasing.



Growing use in pharmaceuticals: Dextrose is used in various pharmaceutical products, including intravenous solutions, as a source of energy for the body. With the growing demand for healthcare products and services, the demand for dextrose in the pharmaceutical industry is also increasing.



Rising demand in animal feed industry: Dextrose is used as a source of energy and a feed supplement in the animal feed industry. With the increasing demand for high-quality animal feed and the growing trend of animal welfare, the demand for dextrose in the animal feed industry is also rising.



Increasing popularity of organic and natural products: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are demanding natural and organic products. Dextrose derived from natural sources such as corn and wheat is gaining popularity as an alternative to artificial sweeteners.



Technological advancements in manufacturing processes: With the advancements in technology, manufacturers are now able to produce dextrose in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. This has led to increased production and availability of dextrose in the market.

Different Types of Competition that may Occur in the Dextrose Market:

Operational Competition:

Operational competition may occur between dextrose manufacturers in terms of their manufacturing processes, supply chain management, and overall operational efficiency. For example, a company may invest in new equipment or technology to improve their manufacturing process and increase production efficiency, thereby reducing their costs and improving their competitive advantage. Strategic Competition:

Strategic competition may occur when companies compete in terms of their overall business strategies, such as entering new markets or expanding their product offerings. For example, a company may decide to diversify their product offerings by introducing new types of dextrose products or expanding into new geographic markets. Technology Competition:

Technology competition may occur when companies compete in terms of the technology and innovation used in their products. For example, a company may invest in research and development to create a new type of dextrose product that has unique benefits or advantages over their competitors. Financial Competition:

Financial competition may occur when companies compete in terms of their financial strength and resources. For example, a company with a stronger balance sheet may be able to invest more in marketing and research and development, giving them a competitive advantage over their weaker competitors. Sales and Marketing Competition:

Sales and marketing competition may occur when companies compete in terms of their branding, advertising, and sales strategies. For example, a company may invest in a new marketing campaign or sales promotion to increase their market share or compete more effectively against their competitors. New Product Competition:

New product competition may occur when companies compete in terms of their product offerings. For example, a company may introduce a new type of dextrose product that offers unique benefits or advantages over existing products in the market, giving them a competitive edge. Tactical War:

The food & beverage segment by application is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Dextrose market.

Dextrose is one of the most used ingredients in food & beverage products as it is affordable and widely available. It is used as a sweetener and nutritional supplement in the production of various food products such as in candies & gums, creams, bakery products, jarred & canned foods, frozen dairy products, and cured meats. The wide range of applications and rising demand for processed and packaged foods are the factors of the growth of dextrose market.

The solid form of the by dextrose is projected to attain the fastest market growth in Dextrose market over the forecast period.

Solid forms of dextrose are convenient for transportation by the pharmaceutical industry, as they are light in weight compared to their liquid forms. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf-life compared to the syrup form. The market for solid forms of dextrose is quite favorable in the North American region. Key players in this region, such as Cargill, are introducing new and innovative products on the market for various consumer requirements.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the dextrose market during the forecast period.

Dextrose has multiple functionalities, such as sweetener, source of energy, filler, binder, thickener, preservative, and more, thus creating more demand for dextrose. The food habits of consumers are changing with the rapid urbanization in the country. This is expected to drive the demand for dextrose in China, followed by India and Indonesia. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer of corn and cassava, which are used as raw materials in the production of dextrose; this can lead to an increase in dextrose production in the Asia Pacific region.

