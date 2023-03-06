DHEC Highlights Impact of HIV/AIDS, Resources Available during National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 6, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― During National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is highlighting the work being done to reduce HIV infections among women and girls in South Carolina and nationally, while offering support for those living with HIV.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is sponsored annually by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is observed this year on March 10. Each year on this day, local, state, federal, and national organizations unite on messaging and outreach to encourage the public — specifically women and girls — to learn about how they can prevent HIV infection and how people living with the virus can live a healthy life and prevent spread to others.

“DHEC is joining other public health agencies, health providers, and community groups in observing National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day by promoting DHEC’s HIV self-testing program and increasing awareness about PrEP, which is a once-daily pill or longer-acting shot that can be taken to greatly reduce a person’s chances of getting HIV,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division. “It’s critical to educate and inform the public about HIV and AIDS. Women — especially African American and Hispanic women —remain vulnerable to infection, although any woman who has sex can get HIV, regardless of their race, ethnicity, age, or sexual orientation.”

Between 2020 and 2021, women and girls accounted for 21% of new HIV diagnoses in South Carolina. In 2021, there were 5,458 women and girls living with HIV in South Carolina. Among women recently diagnosed, 57% were African American, 23% were White, and 9% were Hispanic. Diagnoses among women are primarily attributed to heterosexual contact (68%) or injection drug use (24%).

South Carolinians can order a free at-home HIV test kit to find out their status without leaving their house. Visit scdhec.gov/std to order a free kit online. DHEC’s Public Health departments also offer free HIV/STD testing by appointment. To schedule an appointment at a nearby DHEC health department, call 855-472-3432 or use the online Web Chat. While DHEC is spotlighting the availability of these services during National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DHEC provides this free testing year-round at its health departments.

To learn more about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), the once-daily pill or longer-acting shot that can reduce HIV infections, visit scdhec.gov/prep, call DHEC’s STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-2437, or email PrEPMeSC@dhec.sc.gov.

###

