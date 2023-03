STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. and Encourages Long-Term TILE Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term stockholders.



Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Interface on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between May 12, 2016 and September 28, 2020. According to the complaint, during that time period, Interface made a series of false and misleading statements to investors concerning the Company's operational and financial results, and internal controls over financial reporting.

On April 24, 2019, Interface disclosed that it had "received a letter in November 2017 from the [SEC] requesting that the Company voluntarily provide information and documents in connection with an investigation into the Company's historical quarterly [EPS] calculations and rounding practices during the period 2014-2017. The Company subsequently received subpoenas from the SEC in February 2018, July 2018 and April 2019 requesting additional documents and information." Following this news, shares of Interface's common stock fell $1.43 per share, or over 8% in value, to close at $15.66 per share on August 25, 2019.

On September 28, 2020, the SEC issued an Order in which it found that Interface and two of the Company's former executives had violated the federal securities laws. In connection therewith, Interface agreed to pay a $5 million civil penalty to the SEC.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Interface's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct and shareholder loss.

Current Interface stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's common stock prior to January 1, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com ) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/interface-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

