Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,582 in the last 365 days.

Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTREAL, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. DII DII.A)))

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
   
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 1-888-396-8049
   

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 13) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-877-674-7070 and entering the passcode 738710 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday March 14, 2023 as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/pages/shareholder-information

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


You just read:

Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more