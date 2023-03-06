Catalent Appoints Sridhar Krishnan to Lead New Global Operational Excellence Strategy, "The Catalent Way"

Catalent, Inc. CTLT, the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Sridhar Krishnan, to the newly created position of Vice President, The Catalent Way, where he will lead the company's operational excellence strategy and spearhead a transformation based on Lean principles, designed to drive sustainable execution excellence, enabling growth. He will also serve on the Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent's President & Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Maselli.

The Catalent Way is a company-wide system of continuous improvement with clear standards to enable more predictable and efficient processes. Mr. Krishnan will work alongside senior executives across the company's business segments, and more than 50 global facilities, to implement this strategy.

Mr. Krishnan returns to Catalent having spent the previous four years in a number of roles within the pharmaceutical industry, most recently as SVP, Head of Operations, for Jubilant Pharma. He has over 20 years of operational leadership experience within the CDMO space, including as Vice President of Global Operations, and subsequently as Vice President, Global Procurement & Business Analytics at Catalent. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

Commenting on the appointment, Alessandro Maselli said, "Sridhar brings considerable operational leadership and Lean expertise, as well as a proven track record driving enterprise-wide business transformations and operational performance. We welcome him back to Catalent, in a role where he will provide the key strategic focus necessary to not only establish new standards of excellence at Catalent, but within the pharmaceutical industry."

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. CTLT, an S&P 500® company, is the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world.

With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,000 partner programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply around 80 billion doses of nearly 8,000 products annually.

Catalent's expert workforce of approximately 18,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated nearly $5 billion in revenue in its 2022 fiscal year. For more information www.catalent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

