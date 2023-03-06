GISetc: Educational Technology Consultants Receives Esri’s GIS for Diversity Award at 2023 Esri Partner Conference

Roseville, California – March 6, 2023, GISetc, a division of Critical Think Inc., received the GIS for Diversity Award at the 2023 Esri Partner Conference (EPC) held in Palm Springs, California March 4–6, 2023. This award was presented to GISetc for leveraging GIS in service to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

GISetc, provides cutting-edge GIS professional development, curriculum, and support to K-12 and post-secondary schools, educators, and students. GISetc uses a wide spectrum of Esri geospatial tools to elevate student, teacher, and community information acquisition and learning. As former educators, GISetc is passionate about education and the power of geospatial technologies to tell important stories.

“Esri congratulates GISetc on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with GISetc to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those that have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. GISetc was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

Anita Palmer, GISetc President, said, “We are honored to work with the 2892 Miles to Go Project and were moved by the project’s focus. Each of these miles symbolizes stories of the relationship between people and land that have been mistold, misrepresented, or omitted. Our heart is full, and we are thrilled to be available to provide a platform through Esri StoryMaps for these important storytellers. We are honored that we had the opportunity, tools, and framework for diverse cultures to tell their important stories.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About GISetc

GISetc has worked with Esri, National Geographic, education organizations, and universities to elevate the use of GIS and geospatial technologies in the education arena and is committed to using Esri tools to advance education, improve the quality of curricula, provide authentic research and learning projects, and provide training and skill development in an atmosphere of discovery. We at GISetc are honored to have been awarded Esri Business Partner of the year, GeoTech Center Geospatial Education Partner Award, and our most recent Esri GIS for Diversity Award for Leveraging GIS in service to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. Having begun our work with Esri on the Mapping Our World curriculum team in 2001, over the years, GISetc has expanded to include its own publishing company, Carte Diem Press, for works such as GIS for Teachers, Going Places with GPS, Reading, Writing and Thinking Around the Globe, Tech-enabled Field Studies, and more. Some of Carte Diem Press awards include the NCGE Geography Excellence in Media award for several of our publications and the Association of American Publishers REVERE Award. Visit us at gisetc.com.