Power Diary Earns Spot on G2's 2023 Best Software Awards for Best Software Products/Fastest Growing Products & Best Software Companies/Australia and New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Diary, a complete practice management system designed specifically for health clinics, today announced it has been named to G2's 2023 Best Software Awards , placing #65 on the Fastest Growing Products list and #16 on the Best Software Companies/Australia and New Zealand list. As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is Power Diary's first time receiving a G2's Best Software Award recognition, earning its place this year thanks to its mission of empowering health practices to enhance the well-being of their owners, teams, and communities.

"We're delighted to receive this recognition from G2's 2023 Best Software Awards. It's a testament to our team's hard work and commitment," remarked Damien Adler, co-founder of Power Diary. "We're passionate about providing the best possible service for healthcare practitioners worldwide, and we're working hard to create an even better experience in the future."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognised as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Power Diary

Power Diary is an online practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, client invoicing, online bookings, 2-way SMS chat, and more! Plus, it integrates with Xero, Mailchimp, Stripe, Physitrack, Medicare (AU) and others.

