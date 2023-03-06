Powered by Real Food From The Ground Up Launches YOU NEED THIS and Teases Brand News at Casino-Inspired Booth for Expo West 2023

Lady Luck Invites Conference Attendees to Leave All Their Chips on The Table for Exclusive Prizes and Sample NEXTY Finalist YOU NEED THIS

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 6, 2023 Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, a portfolio of better-for-you brands that deliver great tasting snacks without the snack'rifice, invites attendees to get their game on at booth #5484 at Natural Products Expo West. Booth visitors will not only test their luck in pursuit of "chips," but also try powered by's suite of products, including NEXTY Awards Finalist YOU NEED THIS Cinnamon Churro Puffs.

Powered by Real Food From The Ground Up's portfolio of brands is a royal flush designed to meet shoppers' snacking needs. The four brands in the powered by Real Food From The Ground Up family are:

Real Food From The Ground Up is a line of better-for-you snacks with a plant-based twist. Snacks include tortilla chips, stalks (puffed snacks), pretzels, crackers, and potato chips all made with real cauliflower.

is a line of better-for-you snacks with a plant-based twist. Snacks include tortilla chips, stalks (puffed snacks), pretzels, crackers, and potato chips all made with real cauliflower. YOU NEED THIS , launched in Fall 2022, is a line of plant-based snacks that deliver ridiculously delicious taste at an excellent value without the junk. Their snacks include Grain-Free Tortilla Chips in Sea Salt, Ranch, and Nacho, Veggie Straws in Ranch and Sea Salt, and Cinnamon Churro Puffs.

, launched in Fall 2022, is a line of plant-based snacks that deliver ridiculously delicious taste at an excellent value without the junk. Their snacks include Grain-Free Tortilla Chips in Sea Salt, Ranch, and Nacho, Veggie Straws in Ranch and Sea Salt, and Cinnamon Churro Puffs. Popchips is a line of never fried and better-for-you popped potato chips that are made through a unique process that combines heat and pressure to pop the perfect chip.

is a line of never fried and better-for-you popped potato chips that are made through a unique process that combines heat and pressure to pop the perfect chip. Food Should Taste Good is a better-for-you tortilla chip brand made from wholesome ingredients with a nutty texture.

YOU NEED THIS does not hide behind a poker face. After all, its motto is "Why fit in when you can stand out." YOU NEED THIS, the latest launch from powered by, is a bold new line of plant-based snacks that targets consumers who crave taste and appreciate style. Its Cinnamon Churro Puffs, a NEXTY Finalist for Best New Sweet Snack, combine salty and sweet flavors with a satisfying crunch of the puff. Expo attendees will also get a glimpse at the brand's upcoming Almond Flour Cracker launch. In addition to its eye-grabbing packaging, YOU NEED THIS products are non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan, corn-free, and rice-free.

"Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up is always evolving to offer the best plant-based snacking options that deliver more of what shoppers need and love – a bigger serving size and healthier ingredients," said Deb Holt, Chief Marketing Officer at powered by Real Food From the Ground Up. "Keep an eye out for our bellhops dressed in YOU NEED THIS pink outside the expo halls. They'll have games for attendees to try their hand at winning a "chip" (pun intended) to use at our booth for exclusive prizes."

To celebrate the launch of YOU NEED THIS, the brand is building an elevated casino inside booth #5484 in Hall E and building a branded slot machine in the New Product Showcase. Attendees will flip at the chance to play their chip for a chance to win YOU NEED THIS custom merch, and even a weekend trip for two to Vegas. Powered by will match the prize values to up to $5,000 and donate this to a charitable organization providing kids in need with unique experiences. Find the brand's pink bellhops at the Grand Plaza outdoor sampling stations handing out YOU NEED THIS samples and running games for attendees to win a poker chip to use at the powered by Real Food From The Ground Up booth. During the show, attendees can join the fun by texting to opt in to the brand's community chat (341-888-6333) for exclusive Expo West giveaways and brand news.

Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West from March 9 to 11 at Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802. Powered by Real Food From the Ground Up invites attendees to stop by booth #5484 in Hall E to sample products from YOU NEED THIS, Real Food From the Ground Up, Popchips, and Food Should Taste Good. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.expowest.com . For more information on powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, visit www.poweredbysnacks.com .

About powered by Real Food From the Ground Up

Powered by Real Food From The Ground Up is a leading better-for-you snacks brand. The company promises to serve up more of what the consumer loves, wants and needs! The snack brands in its portfolio include YOU NEED THIS, Real Food From the Ground Up, Popchips, and Food Should Taste Good. Each brand relates to powered by's ethos of giving consumers more of what they want – great tasting snacks without the snack'rifice. The expanding powered by Real Food From The Ground Up portfolio positions the brand to meet customer needs. For more information on powered by Real Food From the Ground Up, visit www.poweredbysnacks.com . To find additional information on their portfolio of brands, please head to www.youneedthissnack.com , www.fromthegroundupsnacks.com , www.popchips.com , and www.foodshouldtastegood.com .

