Relievant Medsystems Announces Positive Local Coverage Determination by Palmetto GBA for Basivertebral Nerve Ablation in Treating Chronic Vertebrogenic Low Back Pain

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relievant Medsystems, a company dedicated to transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a type of chronic low back pain (CLBP), today announced that Palmetto GBA has published a final Local Coverage Determination (LCD) for basivertebral nerve (BVN) ablation that expands access to more than 5 million covered lives.



Palmetto GBA is a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) covering Medicare patients in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. The formal LCD went into effect on March 5, 2023.

“This LCD represents a significant step in increasing access to BVN ablation – both for patients suffering from chronic vertebrogenic low back pain as well as the physicians working to treat them effectively,” said Tyler Binney, President and CEO of Relievant Medsystems. “We are pleased that Palmetto GBA recognized the strong clinical evidence supporting the Intracept Procedure and we remain dedicated to educating payers about the life-changing outcomes of this therapy.”

Relievant Medsystems’ minimally invasive Intracept® Procedure is the only FDA-cleared treatment for chronic vertebrogenic low back pain, using targeted radiofrequency energy to stop the BVN from transmitting pain signals to the brain. The procedure is typically performed in an outpatient surgery center and takes approximately one hour. Based on existing data, patients typically experience minimal post-procedure pain and generally quick recovery times. Patients often feel pain relief within two weeks of being treated with the Intracept Procedure.

About Vertebrogenic Pain

Of the 30 million people in the U.S. with chronic low back pain, 1 in 6 are likely to have vertebrogenic pain, a distinct type of chronic low back pain caused by damage to vertebral endplates, the interface between the disc and the vertebral body. Patients typically have pain in the middle of their low back, which worsens when they bend over, sit for long periods of time, or when they are active. A physician can confirm a patient’s pain is vertebrogenic by observing Modic changes, a biomarker seen on standard MRI that indicates inflammation at the vertebral endplate.

About Relievant Medsystems

Relievant Medsystems is a commercial-stage medical device company transforming the diagnosis and treatment of vertebrogenic pain, a form of Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), with the Intracept Procedure – a novel, clinically proven and commercially available treatment designed to improve the quality of life for millions of indicated patients. For more information about Relievant Medsystems and the Intracept Procedure, visit www.relievant.com.

Media Contact:

Shelli Lissick, Bellmont Partners

(651) 276-6922 | shelli@bellmontpartners.com

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych, Gilmartin Group

(805) 305-1244 | marissa@gilmartinir.com