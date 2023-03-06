Cybersecurity Mesh Market Estimated to Cross $2.6 billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 28.6%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Increasing cyberattacks witnessed across regions and verticals and perimeter becoming more fragmented are some of the factors driving the Cybersecurity Mesh Market. Significant partnerships and organic strategies in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market have been established, which is expected to boost market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cybersecurity Mesh Market would grow from an estimated value of USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2022-2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/ Billion) Segments covered Layers, Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Verticals, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Major companies covered IBM (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), Fortinet (US), GCA Technology (US), Forcepoint (US), SonicWall (US), Ivanti (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Aryaka Networks (US), SailPoint (US), appNovi (US), Appgate (US), Mesh Security (Israel), Primeter 81 (Israel), Naoris Protocol (Portugal), and Exium (US).

Cybersecurity Mesh and AI/ML:

AI uses computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind. AI is the ability of a computer system to mimic human cognitive functions such as learning and problem-solving. ML is a subset of AI; it includes algorithms that have been predefined for a specific data type and expected output. AI and ML have become increasingly prevalent as a solution to solve complex cybersecurity problems. AI is a valuable way of supplementing human analysis of security events and identifying indicators of compromise. AI understands cybersecurity threats and cyber risks by consuming a massive amount of data artifacts. It helps analyze relationships between threats such as malicious files, suspicious IP addresses, or insiders within a limited time. It provides curated risk analysis, reducing the time security analysts take to make critical decisions and remediate threats. It helps enable the four foundational layers of CSMA, including security analytics, intelligence, and consolidated dashboards.

Awareness in regional markets about cybersecurity mesh:

By region, the Cybersecurity Mesh Market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. This chapter provides insights into these regions in terms of market size, growth rate, and driving factors. The North America region is expected to have the largest share in the global Cybersecurity Mesh Market due to the increasing digitalization; the presence of key vendors of the market in the region; and strict regulations related to cybersecurity being implemented. The Europe region is expected to hold the second-largest market size. It can be attributed to the rapid digitalization in the region. The Cybersecurity Mesh Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth rate owing to the rapid digitalization in the region and the increasing cyberattacks faced by organizations. The increasing cyberattacks in Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are contributing to the growth in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market in these regions. Key vendors offering cybersecurity mesh solutions to various regions are IBM, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Check Point, GCA, and Zscaler.

Solutions segment by offering is expected to hold largest market size during the forecast period

The cybersecurity mesh solution includes an ecosystem of security tools to secure a distributed enterprise. The cybersecurity mesh solution is based on a zero-trust security approach focusing on strong user authentication and authorization. Many organizations have a complex array of discrete and disconnected security solutions. Many organizations deploy several ranges of point security solutions to address specific security risks. As a result, security infrastructure often becomes complex and challenging to monitor and manage, leading to missed detections and delayed responses. Organizations commonly struggle with interoperability gaps between standalone security solutions from various vendors. The cybersecurity mesh solutions help reduce complexity and improve collaboration and integration. The cybersecurity mesh solution integrates into an organization's security infrastructure, eliminating the need for security personnel to operate and switch between various tools.

Requirement by organizations for a consolidated cybersecurity solution

Organizations are investing heavily in many solutions to individually secure each device and endpoint in their environment, making their security infrastructure complex and costly. Currently, identity and security implementation include many tools, which are not fully integrated. They might be only loosely coupled, which often results in the overlap between multiple devices, causing incompatibility. Implementing these tools in a security framework usually requires multiple separate dashboards, some administrative policy points, and maintaining many unique integrations. This problem is highlighted as a new set of security tools that need implementation. Existing approaches to identity and security architectures fail to meet the rapidly advancing and demanding cybersecurity needs. Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture helps provide a common, integrated security framework to secure all assets, whether on-premises, in data centers, or the cloud. CSMA allows standalone security tools to collaborate and work together in complementary ways to improve overall security by standardizing how the devices interconnect. For IT organizations, cybersecurity mesh architecture provides them with a model that drastically reduces deployment times and the impact of security failures while increasing agility and resilience.

Key Players

The major vendors in the Cybersecurity Mesh Market are IBM (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point (Israel), Zscaler (US), Fortinet (US), GCA Technology (US), Forcepoint (US), SonicWall (US), Ivanti (US), Cato Networks (Israel), Aryaka Networks (US), SailPoint (US), appNovi (US), Appgate (US), Mesh Security (Israel), Primeter 81 (Israel), Naoris Protocol (Portugal), and Exium (US).

