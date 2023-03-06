2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung Joins Lineup of Philadelphia Sports Legends at Philly Show March 10-12, 2023
Current Sixers, Including 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung Join Eagles Legends and Current NFC Champions at Philly Show in Oaks, PA March 10-12, 2023
FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Philadelphia athletes and more at The Philly Show from March 10-12, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
The lineup of autograph guests includes:
Current Sixers
Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and special appearance by 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung
Current Eagles
Haason Reddick, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott, T.J. Edwards, Landon Dickerson, and Boston Scott
Former Eagles
Corey Clement, DeSean Jackson, and Bill Bergey
Penn State Football
Kaytron Allen, Abdul Carter, and 2022 Big 10 Freshman of the Year Nick Singleton, who will be making his only appearance of 2023 at The Philly Show
Phillies Baseball Legends
Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, Steve Carlton, Bobby Wine, Juan Samuel, Bob Boone, and Bobby Shantz
Other Baseball Legends
Johnny Bench and Ken Griffey Sr.
Featured Sports Artists
James Fiorentino and Andy Friedman
The Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show, known today simply as “The Philly Show,” has attracted generations of sports enthusiasts and collectors since the 1970s. The March show, the first of three shows planned for 2023, will feature over 150 dealers from across the country with inventory spanning from vintage to modern, sport to non-sport, including autograph memorabilia, Funko Pop, Pokémon, the popular Philly Show Trade Night (Saturday, March 11 ) and more.
The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, where Guest Tickets, VIP Packages, Charity Specials and Mail Order are all available for pre-order, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all up to date show announcements.
What fans need to know:
Location
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Hall B)
Address: 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456
Parking: Free (over 5,000 spaces)
Hours & Admission
Friday Sneak Peek
General Admission
Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.
Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. – $10
Saturday 9:00 a.m.-.5:00 p.m. – $15
Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. – $15
Weekend Pass (G.A. Hours) – $35
Kids age ten years and under admitted FREE
United States Veterans receive ½ off admissions with proof of service
Online ticket sales will end on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm, but autograph and admission tickets are available onsite at the show all weekend.
Get information, Pre-order Tickets, and see Photos from past Philly Shows events at phillyshow.com
Photos of past Philly Shows (follow this link)
