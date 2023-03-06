2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung Joins Lineup of Philadelphia Sports Legends at Philly Show March 10-12, 2023

Autograph and admission tickets will be available onsite all weekend 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung Signing Autographs at Philly S how March 10-12, 2023

Current Sixers, Including 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung Join Eagles Legends and Current NFC Champions at Philly Show in Oaks, PA March 10-12, 2023

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Philadelphia athletes and more at The Philly Show from March 10-12, 2023 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

The lineup of autograph guests includes:

Current Sixers

Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and special appearance by 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung

Current Eagles

Haason Reddick, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott, T.J. Edwards, Landon Dickerson, and Boston Scott

Former Eagles

Corey Clement, DeSean Jackson, and Bill Bergey

Penn State Football

Kaytron Allen, Abdul Carter, and 2022 Big 10 Freshman of the Year Nick Singleton, who will be making his only appearance of 2023 at The Philly Show

Phillies Baseball Legends

Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose, Steve Carlton, Bobby Wine, Juan Samuel, Bob Boone, and Bobby Shantz

Other Baseball Legends

Johnny Bench and Ken Griffey Sr.

Featured Sports Artists

James Fiorentino and Andy Friedman

The Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show, known today simply as “The Philly Show,” has attracted generations of sports enthusiasts and collectors since the 1970s. The March show, the first of three shows planned for 2023, will feature over 150 dealers from across the country with inventory spanning from vintage to modern, sport to non-sport, including autograph memorabilia, Funko Pop, Pokémon, the popular Philly Show Trade Night (Saturday, March 11 ) and more.

The full signing guest line-up and schedule is available on The Philly Show website, www.phillyshow.com, where Guest Tickets, VIP Packages, Charity Specials and Mail Order are all available for pre-order, and fans can follow The Philly Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for all up to date show announcements.

What fans need to know:

Location

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks (Hall B)

Address: 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456

Parking: Free (over 5,000 spaces)

Hours & Admission

Friday Sneak Peek

Friday 1:00p.m.-8:00 p.m. - $25

General Admission

Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Friday Sneak Peek

Friday 1:00-8:00 p.m. – $25

General Admission

Friday 3:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. – $10

Saturday 9:00 a.m.-.5:00 p.m. – $15

Sunday 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. – $15

Weekend Pass (G.A. Hours) – $35

Kids age ten years and under admitted FREE

United States Veterans receive ½ off admissions with proof of service

Online ticket sales will end on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 pm, but autograph and admission tickets are available onsite at the show all weekend.

Get information, Pre-order Tickets, and see Photos from past Philly Shows events at phillyshow.com

