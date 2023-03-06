Next Generation Computing Market is Expected to Reach $928.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in investments in next generation computing technology, growth in demand for high performance computing, and increase in demand for next generation computing from medical research and financial markets drive the growth of the global next generation computing market. Region-wise, the market in North America is likely to maintain its leadership during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global next generation computing market generated $157.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $928.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $157.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $928.6 Billion CAGR 19.6% No. of Pages in Report 413 Segments Covered Component, Offering, Type, Enterprise Size, End Use Industry, and Region Drivers

Rise in investments in next-generation computing technology

Increase in demand for next generation computing from the medical research and financial sectors





Surge in demand for cloud services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic



Opportunities

High demand for high performance computing



Restraints High operational challenges and issues regarding stability & error correction

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak had a less negative impact on the next-generation computing market, owing to significant investments made out in the field of advanced technology, such as distributed computing, AI, ML, deep learning, cloud computing, and parallel computing.

Also, the increase in use of cloud-based next-generation computing software by several businesses and industries are likely to boost production and revenue which and support the market’s expansion.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global next generation computing market based on component, offering, type, enterprise size, end use industry, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global next generation computing market and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. The software segment is also discussed in the study.

Based on offering, the premise segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global next generation computing market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The cloud-based segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the high-performance computing segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing more than one-fifth of the global next generation computing market revenue. On the other hand, the brain type computing segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the quantum computing, approximate and probabilistic computing, energy efficiency computing, thermodynamic computing, memory-based computing, optical computing, and others segments.

Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global next generation computing market revenue, and would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end use industry, the government segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly one-fifth of the global next generation computing market revenue, and would lead the trail through 2031. The IT and Telecom segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the BFSI, energy and power, transportation & logistics, chemicals, academia, healthcare, space & defense, and other segments.

Based on region, the market share in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global next generation computing market revenue, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include LAMEA and Europe.

Leading players of the global next generation computing market analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Atos SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Oracle Corporation.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

