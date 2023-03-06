Medical Device Cleaning Market Is Expected to Reach USD 31.3 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Rise in the number of surgical operations for chronic illnesses and increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections drive the growth of the global medical device cleaning market. By technique outlook, the disinfection segment contributed to the highest share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global medical device market was estimated at $11.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $31.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.9 Billion Market Size in 2031 $31.3 Billion CAGR 10.4% No. of Pages in Report 208 Segments Covered Device Outlook, Technique Outlook, EPA Classification Outlook, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in the number of surgical operations for chronic illnesses Increase in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections Restraints Lack of awareness about specialized cleaning solutions Certain unfavorable properties associated with medical device cleaning Opportunities Rise in public-private funding for targeted research initiatives

Impact of Covid-19 on the Medical Device Cleaning Market-

Environmental surfaces are more likely to be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus in healthcare settings where certain medical procedures are performed. Therefore, there was an increasing demand for surfaces to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to prevent future transmissions, particularly in facilities that were admitting Covid- 19 patients, which impacted the global medical device cleaning market positively.

This drift has continued post-pandemic as well.

The global medical device cleaning market is analyzed across Device Outlook, Technique Outlook, EPA Classification Outlook, End-user, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By device outlook, the semi-critical segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global medical device cleaning market revenue. The critical segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period. The non-critical segment is also analyzed in the study.

By technique outlook, the disinfection segment contributed to more than one-third of the global medical device cleaning market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The sterilization segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period. The actinic keratosis and dermatitis segments are also discussed in the report.

By EPA classification outlook, the immediate level segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global medical device cleaning market revenue. The high-level segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals' segment garnered the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global medical device cleaning market revenue. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The dental clinics and diagnostic centers segments are also portrayed in the report.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global medical device cleaning market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global medical device cleaning market report include Steris plc., The Ruhof Corp., GetingeAB, Advanced Sterilization Products., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Metrex Research, LLC, Sterigenics International LLC, Biotrol, 3M, Oro Clean Chemie AG, Cantel Medical Corp., and Ecolab. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

