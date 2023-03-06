Drone Software Market to Worth USD 5,961.6 Million by 2027 | At a CAGR 25.05%

Companies covered in Drone Software Market Are Airware, Inc (U.S.), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Dreamhammer Inc. (U.S.), Drone Volt (France), DroneDeploy Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pix4D(Switzerland), Precisionhawk Inc. (united states), Sensefly Ltd.(Switzerland), Skyward Ltd. (U.S.), DJI (China) Other Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone software market size is expected to experience exponential growth by reaching USD 5,961.6 million by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 25.05% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in the development of this software across the globe. Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest, report, titled, “Drone Software Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” observes that the market stood at USD 1,165.3 million in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 25.05 % 2027 Value Projection USD 5,961.6 Million Base Year 2019 Drone Software Market Size in 2019 USD 1,165.3 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Architecture Analysis, By Platform Analysis, By Application Analysis

Drone software refers to the set of programs and applications that enable drones to perform various functions, such as navigation, data collection, and image processing. The software is typically designed to work with specific drone models and may include features such as autopilot, obstacle avoidance, and real-time video streaming. To ensure the reliability and safety of drone operations, it is crucial that the software used is original and free from plagiarism. Copying or using someone else's code without permission can lead to legal and ethical issues, as well as potentially compromising the drone's functionality and security. Developers of drone software should adhere to best practices for software development, such as conducting regular code reviews, testing for bugs and vulnerabilities, and properly documenting their work. By doing so, they can create high-quality drone software that is both effective and ethical.

What does the Report Include?



The global UAVs software market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.

Drones are extensively adopted in situations where human intervention is deemed difficult or risky. They enable all-round support by reverting back real-time audio-video information of the activities at the ground. They are equipped with advanced drone software features that require high processing power to solve complex applications such as accurate monitoring and surveying services. The software executes and stores data efficiently while ensuring less usage of CPU, and less draining of the battery.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/drone-software-market-103527

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Drones to Favor Growth

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones have a built-in computerized technology such as GPS, programmable controllers, sensors and cameras, and other equipment that facilitate automated flights. In addition to this, the inclusion of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in drone software is aiding in accurate object tracking, obstacle detection, and prevention, among others. The increasing focus on developing smart cities that include advanced features such as well-connected homes, along with the adoption of AI-based security surveillance is driving the demand for drones. This is expected to further boost the global drone software market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Open Source Segment to Remain Dominant; Easy Availability of Open Source Software to Spur Demand

The open source segment, based on architecture, is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest market share owing to the easy availability and affordability of the open source drone software during the forecast period. Besides, the closed source segment held a market share of 16.4% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the rising demand for customized and secured architecture in UAVs from military purposes.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Major Companies in North America to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global UAVs market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributed to the presence of multiple established commercial UAVs manufacturers in the region. Additionally, the region stood at USD 422.7 million in 2019. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of drones that are driving the demand for this software across several industrial applications such as agriculture, construction, and infrastructure, among others between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Collaboration between Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The global drone software market is dominated by major companies such as DroneDeploy and Airwave. These companies are collaborating with the other key players to strengthen their positions in the highly competitive global marketplace. The other major companies such as 3D Robotics and Dream hammer, Inc. are set to adopt strategies such as the introduction of new products, merger and acquisition, and partnership to maintain their market presence during the forecast period.

Industry Development

July 2020: Aerodyne Group, a Malaysian drone software company, announced its collaboration with Celcom Axiata Berhad to develop IR 4.0 solutions that focus on the agricultural and urban sectors. The collaboration is aimed at jointly developing innovative drone solutions by adopting automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning technologies.

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Drone Software Market Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Drone Software Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact



TOC Continued…!

