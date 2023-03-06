Turning equity into dreams: fundraising of the future
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first fully-decentralized fundraising platform UFANDAO offers an absolutely unique philosophy and an approach to fundraising that promotes equity when it comes to dreams for all, young and old.
One of the biggest problems with traditional fundraising is that dreams or campaigns are not funded equally, and while it may seem like a natural fairness and law of attraction, some people find it not only challenging, but also inequitable, to pitch for something that won't find supportive donors or, therefore, funding.
Here is an example: Imagine your younger self. You have just finished university and are about to face the harsh reality of the labor market but somewhere inside, you kept dreaming about traveling around the world. The problem is that you don’t have the money! You’ve got enough courage and passion to fundraise for it, however, you have to compete with ten other similar travel dreamers, and as a result, you only raise enough to visit the neighboring town!!
Another example: You’re in your 60s and you are brave enough to start your own farm shop and fundraise for it. However, you find that donors would rather support the young and poor than the old and established.
UFANDAO proposes a model that makes any dream equitable and achievable, by simple rules of community-building, where one member funds the dream of another in order to receive funding for their own. It guarantees not only scaled distribution of funds for all but also ‘win-win’ fundraising, where everybody financially benefits.
This model is secured by technical structure and built-in logic. Before a new member publishes a campaign, they first need to financially support four other members, with a total amount that doesn’t exceed €100. At this, and only at this, point the UFANDAO platform acts as a mediator and a guarantor that all terms are fulfilled and its members enjoy the equity that flows into their dreams. All campaigns publishing and fundraising are absolutely free of charge, which makes UFANDAO unique, compared to other platforms.
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform designed to fulfill the financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. Reflecting that belief, UFANDAO provides its members with the ability to create time-unbound fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially-registered organization that has all the necessary licences and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
